The Premier League is back on June 17. The FA Cup is returning on the weekend of June 27-28. So how will the domestic cup affect the league’s schedule?

June 17: Games in hand

The Premier League’s resumption is set to kick off with two midweek clashes on June 17.

Once Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park, all clubs will have played 29 matches.

Those matches have been pencilled in for three weeks’ time, allowing for the following weekend to host the first full round of fixtures.

Arsenal v Manchester City Image credit: Futbol Akademi

June 19-22: The first weekend of full fixtures

After the opening pair of midweek matches the first full weekend is set to start with a Friday night game, followed by four games on Saturday, four on Sunday and one on Monday.

Should the Premier League look back to the original schedule, then the fixtures – originally set to take place on March 14-16 – could look like this:

Friday, June 19

Watford vs Leicester (8pm)

Saturday, June 20

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (12.30pm)

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm)

Manchester City vs Burnley (5.30pm)

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United (8pm)

Sunday, June 21

Norwich City vs Southampton (midday)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (2pm)

Tottenham vs Manchester United (4.30pm)

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (7pm)

Monday June 22

Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)

Divock Origi of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

June 27-28: FA Cup returns

It was announced on Friday that the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of June 27-28, with the semis on July 11-12 and final on August 1.

That means the following FA Cup quarters will take place on the final weekend of June:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

It also means the Premier League matches that were set to be held when the FA Cup last eight was originally scheduled for, back on March 21-22, can also take place. They are:

Tottenham vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Burnley vs Watford

Wolves vs Bournemouth

That then means dates will need to be found for the following Premier League matches from Gameweek 31:

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

July 26: The final Sunday?

The final day of the season is traditionally a Sunday. It was supposed to be May 17, and now that the FA Cup final is on August 1, then we could be looking at a July 26 finale for the Premier League, with the following 10 matches scheduled to take place:

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea runs with the ball under pressure from Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers Image credit: Getty Images

And what about in between?

With a full round of fixtures on June 19-22 and the finale potentially on July 26, seven more matchdays must be played out between those dates.

That would likely include the five weekends of June 28-29, July 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, meaning there could be three more midweek rounds, not to mention the rescheduled matches for teams who advance to the FA Cup finals.

The remaining rounds (in original order)

Gameweek 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Gameweek 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Gameweek 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Gameweek 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Gameweek 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Watford

Gameweek 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

