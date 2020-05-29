Trent and Richarlison, Liverpool FC and Everton
Image credit: Getty Images
The Premier League is back on June 17. The FA Cup is returning on the weekend of June 27-28. So how will the domestic cup affect the league’s schedule?
June 17: Games in hand
The Premier League’s resumption is set to kick off with two midweek clashes on June 17.
The Warm-Up: Football's coming back, and it's okay to be happy about it
Once Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park, all clubs will have played 29 matches.
Those matches have been pencilled in for three weeks’ time, allowing for the following weekend to host the first full round of fixtures.
Arsenal v Manchester City
Image credit: Futbol Akademi
June 19-22: The first weekend of full fixtures
After the opening pair of midweek matches the first full weekend is set to start with a Friday night game, followed by four games on Saturday, four on Sunday and one on Monday.
Should the Premier League look back to the original schedule, then the fixtures – originally set to take place on March 14-16 – could look like this:
Friday, June 19
- Watford vs Leicester (8pm)
Saturday, June 20
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (12.30pm)
- Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm)
- Manchester City vs Burnley (5.30pm)
- Newcastle United vs Sheffield United (8pm)
Sunday, June 21
- Norwich City vs Southampton (midday)
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea (2pm)
- Tottenham vs Manchester United (4.30pm)
- West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (7pm)
Monday June 22
- Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)
Divock Origi of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019
Image credit: Getty Images
June 27-28: FA Cup returns
It was announced on Friday that the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of June 27-28, with the semis on July 11-12 and final on August 1.
That means the following FA Cup quarters will take place on the final weekend of June:
- Leicester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Sheffield United v Arsenal
- Norwich City v Manchester United
It also means the Premier League matches that were set to be held when the FA Cup last eight was originally scheduled for, back on March 21-22, can also take place. They are:
- Tottenham vs West Ham
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Burnley vs Watford
- Wolves vs Bournemouth
That then means dates will need to be found for the following Premier League matches from Gameweek 31:
- Chelsea vs Manchester City
- Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Norwich City vs Everton
- Southampton vs Arsenal
July 26: The final Sunday?
The final day of the season is traditionally a Sunday. It was supposed to be May 17, and now that the FA Cup final is on August 1, then we could be looking at a July 26 finale for the Premier League, with the following 10 matches scheduled to take place:
- Arsenal vs Watford
- Burnley vs Brighton
- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton vs Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs Manchester United
- Manchester City vs Norwich City
- Newcastle United vs Liverpool
- Southampton vs Sheffield United
- West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Marcos Alonso of Chelsea runs with the ball under pressure from Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Image credit: Getty Images
And what about in between?
With a full round of fixtures on June 19-22 and the finale potentially on July 26, seven more matchdays must be played out between those dates.
That would likely include the five weekends of June 28-29, July 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, meaning there could be three more midweek rounds, not to mention the rescheduled matches for teams who advance to the FA Cup finals.
The remaining rounds (in original order)
Gameweek 32
- Arsenal vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Manchester City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford vs Southampton
- West Ham United vs Chelsea
Gameweek 33
- Burnley vs Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Watford
- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Manchester United vs Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs West Ham United
- Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Southampton vs Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
Gameweek 34
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
- Everton vs Southampton
- Manchester City vs Newcastle United
- Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Watford vs Norwich City
- West Ham United vs Burnley
Gameweek 35
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth vs Leicester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
- Liverpool vs Burnley
- Manchester United vs Southampton
- Norwich City vs West Ham United
- Sheffield United vs Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
- Watford vs Newcastle United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Gameweek 36
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Chelsea vs Norwich City
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
- Everton vs Aston Villa
- Leicester City vs Sheffield United
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- West Ham United vs Watford
Gameweek 37
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Bournemouth vs Southampton
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Manchester United vs West Ham United
- Norwich City vs Burnley
- Sheffield United vs Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
- Watford vs Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace