Trent and Richarlison, Liverpool FC and Everton
Image credit: Getty Images
The Premier League has proposed a June 17 restart in a bid to conclude the season on the first weekend of August, so what could the fixture list look like?
June 17: Games in hand
According to the Telegraph, the Premier League’s resumption could kick off with two midweek clashes on June 17.
The dates Liverpool could be crowned champions
Once Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park, all clubs will have played 29 matches.
Those matches have been pencilled in for three weeks’ time, allowing for the following weekend to host the first full round of fixtures.
Arsenal v Manchester City
Image credit: Futbol Akademi
June 20-22: The first weekend of full fixtures?
There have been reports of games being staggered throughout matchdays, but should the Premier League look back to the original schedule, then the next set of fixtures – originally set to take place on March 14-16 – could look like the following:
Saturday, June 20
- Watford vs Leicester City (lunch-time KO)
- Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs Arsenal
- Manchester City vs Burnley
- Newcastle Unted vs Sheffield United
- Norwich City vs Southampton
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea (evening KO)
Saturday, June 21
- Tottenham vs Manchester United
- West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Monday June 22
- Liverpool vs Everton
Divock Origi of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019
Image credit: Getty Images
August 2: The final Sunday
The final day of the season is traditionally a Sunday. It was supposed to be May 17, but now looks set to be August 2, with the following 10 matches scheduled to take place:
- Arsenal vs Watford
- Burnley vs Brighton
- Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Everton vs Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs Manchester United
- Manchester City vs Norwich City
- Newcastle United vs Liverpool
- Southampton vs Sheffield United
- West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Marcos Alonso of Chelsea runs with the ball under pressure from Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers
Image credit: Getty Images
And in between? Seven rounds of fixtures
The FA Cup, and the decision as to how that competition finishes, will certainly have a say on how the new Premier League fixture list is compiled.
Originally, the weekend of March 20-22 had just four league games scheduled, with some of the other clubs taking part in the FA Cup.
That will have a bearing on any proposed schedule, but based on the latest reports, the plan is to finish the league in just over six weeks.
That means, with a full round of fixtures on June 20-22 and August 2, seven more matchdays must be played out between those dates.
That would likely include the five weekends of June 28-29, July 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, meaning two more midweek rounds would be required.
The remaining rounds (in original order)
Gameweek 31
- Burnley vs Watford
- Chelsea vs Manchester City
- Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Manchester United vs Sheffield United
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Norwich City vs Everton
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth
Gameweek 32
- Arsenal vs Norwich City
- Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
- Crystal Palace vs Burnley
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Manchester City vs Liverpool
- Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Watford vs Southampton
- West Ham United vs Chelsea
Gameweek 33
- Burnley vs Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Watford
- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Manchester United vs Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs West Ham United
- Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- Southampton vs Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal
Gameweek 34
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Aston Villa vs Manchester United
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
- Everton vs Southampton
- Manchester City vs Newcastle United
- Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Watford vs Norwich City
- West Ham United vs Burnley
Gameweek 35
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
- Bournemouth vs Leicester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
- Liverpool vs Burnley
- Manchester United vs Southampton
- Norwich City vs West Ham United
- Sheffield United vs Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
- Watford vs Newcastle United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
Gameweek 36
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Chelsea vs Norwich City
- Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
- Everton vs Aston Villa
- Leicester City vs Sheffield United
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- West Ham United vs Watford
Gameweek 37
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Bournemouth vs Southampton
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Manchester United vs West Ham United
- Norwich City vs Burnley
- Sheffield United vs Everton
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City
- Watford vs Manchester City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace