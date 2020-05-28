The Premier League has proposed a June 17 restart in a bid to conclude the season on the first weekend of August, so what could the fixture list look like?

June 17: Games in hand

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League’s resumption could kick off with two midweek clashes on June 17.

Once Manchester City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park, all clubs will have played 29 matches.

Those matches have been pencilled in for three weeks’ time, allowing for the following weekend to host the first full round of fixtures.

Arsenal v Manchester City

June 20-22: The first weekend of full fixtures?

There have been reports of games being staggered throughout matchdays, but should the Premier League look back to the original schedule, then the next set of fixtures – originally set to take place on March 14-16 – could look like the following:

Saturday, June 20

Watford vs Leicester City (lunch-time KO)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs Arsenal

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle Unted vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (evening KO)

Saturday, June 21

Tottenham vs Manchester United

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Monday June 22

Liverpool vs Everton

Divock Origi of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019

August 2: The final Sunday

The final day of the season is traditionally a Sunday. It was supposed to be May 17, but now looks set to be August 2, with the following 10 matches scheduled to take place:

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Aston Villa

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea runs with the ball under pressure from Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers

And in between? Seven rounds of fixtures

The FA Cup, and the decision as to how that competition finishes, will certainly have a say on how the new Premier League fixture list is compiled.

Originally, the weekend of March 20-22 had just four league games scheduled, with some of the other clubs taking part in the FA Cup.

That will have a bearing on any proposed schedule, but based on the latest reports, the plan is to finish the league in just over six weeks.

That means, with a full round of fixtures on June 20-22 and August 2, seven more matchdays must be played out between those dates.

That would likely include the five weekends of June 28-29, July 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26, meaning two more midweek rounds would be required.

The remaining rounds (in original order)

Gameweek 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth

Gameweek 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham United vs Chelsea

Gameweek 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal

Gameweek 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Gameweek 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

Gameweek 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United vs Watford

Gameweek 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

