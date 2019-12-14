The result means that the Foxes trail league leaders Liverpool by 10 points after 17 games.

The Canaries took a first-half lead through Teemu Pukki, who broke the home side’s offside trap before slotting past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy, who was chasing a goal in a ninth straight Premier League, had a significant hand in the leveller as his glancing header – which was going wide – was turning into his own net by Tim Krul.

And while the home side pushed for a winner they were unable to seal the three points against a stubborn Norwich side.

The result leaves the Foxes on 39 points from 17 matches.

SHEFFIELD UNITED 2-0 ASTON VILLA

Two goals from John Fleck saw Sheffield United secure a good win that leaves them fifth in the Premier League table.

Fleck scored twice in the second half (50' & 73'). He received John Lundstram's cross and finished off a flowing move before adding a second by rounding goalkeepet Tom Heaton following a good pass by David McGoldrick.

Jack Grealish cannoned a penalty off the crossbar in the 78th minute after VAR deemed John Egan handled in the box.

BURNLEY 1-0 NEWCASTLE

Chris Wood's 58th minute strike saw Burnley edge past Newcastle in an uneventful match.

The New Zealand international headed in an Ashley Westwood corner to score what proved to be the decisive goal. Jack Cork could have extended Burnley's lead but his strike was denied by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Dwight Gayle squandered a good chance to equalise for the visitors as Burnley ended their three game winless run.