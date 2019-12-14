The result means that the Foxes trail league leaders Liverpool by 10 points after 17 games.

The Canaries took a first-half lead through Teemu Pukki, who broke the home side’s offside trap before slotting past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy, who was chasing a goal in a ninth straight Premier League, had a significant hand in the leveller as his glancing header – which was going wide – was turning into his own net by Tim Krul.

And while the home side pushed for a winner they were unable to seal the three points against a stubborn Norwich side.

The result leaves the Foxes on 39 points from 17 matches.