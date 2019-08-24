Sebastien Haller struck his first two goals as a West Ham player to give his side their first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

The summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt proved the difference, bagging a second-half brace to secure the points for the Hammers and leave the Hornets rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with no points.

It took just four minutes for the deadlock to be broken. Manual Lanzini was clumsily felled in the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure, giving Mark Noble the chance to convert from the spot. Watford restored parity not long after, though, when Andre Gray found the far corner of the net with a low strike.

Will Hughes missed a sitter 10 minutes into the second half, somehow missing from a yard out, before Haller made his impact, scoring twice within nine minutes - first finishing an opportunity created by Felipe Anderson and then acrobatically converting a rebound from a corner.

TALKING POINT - Even more pressure heaped on top of Javi Gracia

Three games, three defeats. It hasn’t been the best of starts for Watford this season and Javi Gracia could soon find himself in the firing line given the club’s history of making early changes when things aren’t working out. Watford had chances to score more than once in this game, but injuries to key players like Troy Deeney are really costing them at the moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sebastien Haller (West Ham)

He became West Ham’s record signing during the summer and on this basis Haller has finally arrived in the Premier League. The 25-year-old looked lively throughout and got the goals his performance deserved in the second half. Haller grabbed a brace and could have finished with a hat-trick. He might be the frontman West Ham have lacked for the past few seasons.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford - Foster 7, Femenia 6, Dawson 5, Cathcart 6, Holebas 6, Capoue 5, Doucoure 6, Cleverley 4, Hughes 5, Gray 7, Deulofeu 5. Subs - Welbeck 5, Quina 5, Sarr 5.

West Ham - Fabianski 5, Fredericks 5, Diop 7, Ogbonna 6, Masuaku 6, Rice 6, Noble 7, Lanzini 7, Yarmolenko 6, Anderson 7, Haller 8. Subs - Sanchez 5, Antonio 7, Fornals 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ PENALTY KICK TO WEST HAM! That didn't take long! Lanzini is felled inside the penalty area under the challenge of Doucoure and the referee points to the spot. Clumsy tackle.

4’ GOAL! Watford 0-1 West Ham: What a start for the Hammers! The penalty award was held up after a VAR review and Noble converts from the spot! That was the midfielder's first touch of the season and he has found the back of the net to give West Ham the early lead.

6’ Big opportunity! That should have been an equaliser for Watford! Gray slotted through Deulofeu, but the former Barcelona man sends a left-footed shot over the crossbar from close range. That might have actually clipped the woodwork!

11’ Should be two! What a chance for West Ham to double their early advantage! Lanzini found Anderson in a dangerous position, he decides not to shoot and cuts it back, but Lanzini slices wide.

17’ GOAL! Watford 1-1 West Ham: That goal had been coming! Watford have drawn level after a strong period of pressure. It was a simple ball in behind Masuaku and Ogbonna by Hughes and Gray managed to turn and lash a finish across goal and into the far corner of the net!

42’ West Ham hit the post! That was inches away from being a second goal for the Hammers. Lanzini struck the corner kick into the area, but Anderson's headed effort comes back off the woodwork.

55’ Miss of the season! The season is only three games old, but that will take some beating as the miss of the season! Gray rounded Fabianski and squared for Hughes, who misses from about a yard out! The goal was gaping! My goodness.

64’ GOAL! Watford 1-2 West Ham: The away side have regained the lead and it's Haller who has scored his first goal as a Premier League player! It was great play from Anderson who created the opportunity for the striker and he made no mistake in finishing. He's off the mark.

72’ What a save! Anderson plays a dangerous cross into the box with Antonio getting on the end of it but his header is saved from point blank range by Foster. What a save that was. Watford still in this, but only just.

73’ GOAL! Watford 1-3 West Ham: It's a third goal for West Ham and a second goal for Haller who is well and truly up and running in the Premier League! The Hammers hit the bar from a corner kick, but the summer signing was on hand to convert the rebound with an overhead kick!

KEY STATS

Mark Noble scored with his first touch of the 2019/20 Premier League season, scoring from the penalty spot after four minutes.

West Ham became the first club to register as many as 150 different goalscorers in the Premier League.