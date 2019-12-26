Mikel Arteta’s reign as Arsenal boss began with a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession and chances, Arsenal were a goal down at the interval after the hosts capitalised on some hesitant play from Arteta’s men.

Dan Gosling stole the ball in midfield as Arsenal attempted to play out from the back and the midfielder, who scored the winner against Chelsea two weeks ago, continued his run into the box to slot home.

However, Arsenal retained their composure – and dominance over the ball – to level matters just past the hour mark when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced an instinctive finish to fire past Aaron Ramsdale at the near post.

The Gunners were unable to prise a win from their superiority though, with Alexandre Lacazette culpable of passing up a couple of presentable chances.

The Cherries, in fact, could have won it late on when Callum Wilson followed up Harry Wilson’s saved shot, but the England marksman had strayed into an offside position.

