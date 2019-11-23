Chelsea played well for 25 minutes, taking the lead through N’Golo Kante. But their defence lacked the moxie and quality to keep City out, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scoring the goals which took the hosts above the visitors in the table to third, nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

After a quiet start to the game, Chelsea imposed themselves, taking the lead on 25 minutes when Mateo Kovacic's long pass found Kante in behind the City defence; the angle was against him, but when Ederson came out, he needed only to divert the ball past him, which he did.

City improved thereafter and on 29 minutes drew level, Kevin de Bruyne's poise working a shooting angle before the ball clipped Kurt Zouma, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga stranded. And seven minutes later, the champions went in front, Riyad Mahrez foxing Emerson Palmieri to drive a shot past Kepa.

The second half was a lot less fun, City dominating the ball without creating much until Raheem Sterling thought he'd scored in injury-time, only for VAR to rule that his breath was offside.

TALKING POINT

Where should Fernandinho play? He was excellent at centre-back, but without him in midfield, his team lack bite. Rodri is a good player, but he's a controller not a tone-setter, and the difference was clear in the opening part of the game. No midfield can get by without at least a bit of aggression.