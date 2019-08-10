John McGinn had given Villa the early advantage, slotting home calmly on the break after a period of intense home pressure.

Despite the hosts' dominance in possession, and their huge number of shots on and off target, they struggled to get past Tom Heaton in the Villa goal.

It took a long-range effort from Ndombele, and a possible deflection in the box, to make the breakthrough - and Kane grabbed the win five minutes from time with a tap-in, adding Spurs's third as the clock ticked into added time.

More to follow.