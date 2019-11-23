Jose Mourinho picked up a victory in his debut as Tottenham manager at the London Stadium this afternoon, despite his team conceding two late goals in a match they had dominated.

The game was high on energy and low on quality in the first half an hour, reflecting the recent runs and respective league positions of both sides. Tottenham then suddenly kicked into gear. Son Heung-min opened the scoring after 36 minutes and then combined brilliantly with Dele Alli to give Lucas Moura a tap-in seven minutes later.

When Harry Kane extended the lead after half-time the game looked over. The introduction of Michail Antonio at half-time finally inspired West Ham. His goal reduced the deficit and he won the corner from which Angelo Ogbonna scored deep into injury time, but it was too late in the contest to give hopes of an equaliser.

Mourinho will be happy with the attacking threat of his team but will need to work on their game management, as Spurs let West Ham back into a game they had dominated. The home side have now failed to win in seven Premier League games and Manuel Pellegrini will be under increased pressure, after a game that showcased two teams seemingly going in opposite directions.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ CHANCE! It's been all Spurs but West Ham finally get on the ball. Fredericks whips in a cross and Haller rises, but his header from six yards out catches Aurier. All the pace comes off the ball and Gazzaniga gathers easily.

36’ GOAL! West Ham United 0 Tottenham 1 (Son 36) Tottenham take the lead! All gets the ball between the lines and slips a ball through to Son on the left edge of the West Ham area. Son does a quick step over to fool Diop and make room for the shot, which he blasts through Roberto and into the corner. The keeper should have saved that.

43’ GOAL! West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Lucas Moura 43) This is a beauty from Tottenham, and brilliant from Alli. A ball to him on the left wing was just behind his reach but Alli, after falling over to retrieve it, brilliantly hooks the ball down the field to release Son into space. Son bursts into the West Ham area and fires a low ball into the six-yard box, where Lucas Moura arrives to stab the ball home.

48’ WHAT A CHANCE! A terrible free-kick from Snodgrass gives Spurs the chance to break. Son leads it, and slides a lovely ball through to Moura. He shoots hooribly, hopelessly wide with the goal gaping.

49’ GOAL! West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Kane 49) This one's done. Spurs win the ball back again, and work it to Aurier on the right. He whips it into the six-yard box, where Kane arrives with more determination than Diop and powers a downward header into the goal.

73’ GOAL! West Ham United 1 (Antonio 73) Tottenham Hotspur 0 A brilliant finish from Antonio, who's deserved this goal. A cross from the right by Fredericks misses everyone. Snodgrass picks up the loose ball and cuts it back to Noble in the area. He lays it off to Antonio, who smashes an unstoppable shot into the corner from 15 yards.

90+ 6’ GOAL! West Ham United 2 (Ogbonna 90+6) Tottenham Hotspur 3 The corner is pumped in by Snodgrass, it clears everyone at the front post and Ogbonna connects with his left foot from eight yards out to stab it past Gazzaniga! Too little too late for West Ham?

TALKING POINT

Can Mourinho revive the career of Dele Alli? “I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother,” Mourinho said of his meeting with Alli this week. “He told me he was Dele. ‘OK,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele.’” Today, that’s exactly what Alli did in the first half. The attitude, ability and edge that had previously confirmed Alli as one of the rising stars of the English game were all back on show. Mourinho has a fantastic track record in extracting the best from attacking midfielders like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Jesse Lingard. Alli’s career is now in the hands of a manager that could unlock all his thrilling potential.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

It was close between Alli and Son for man of the match, but for his goal and his superb assist for Moura the South Korean international just about gets the verdict. Only twenty days ago he was utterly inconsolable after his part in the unfortunate injury to Andre Gomes at Goodison Park. The way he has regrouped since then has been admirable, and Son’s performance today confirmed his status as one of the Premier League’s most devastating attacking players.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham United (4-5-1): Roberto 5; Fredericks 6, Ogbonna 6, Diop 5, Cresswell 6; Rice 6, Noble 6, Snodgrass 6, Yarmolenko 5, Anderson 5; Haller 6

SUBS: Sanchez 6, Fornals 6, Antonio 7

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga 6; Aurier 6, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 6, Davies 5; Dier 6, Winks 6; Lucas Moura 7, Alli 8, Son 8; Kane 7

SUBS: Rose 6, Sissoko 6, Eriksen 6

KEY STATS