Calamitous defending and smart finishing combined to give Manchester United a 4-1 Boxing Day victory over Newcastle.

Anthony Martial netted twice, while Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford also finished superbly as the game was put to bed with over half an hour to spare.

It all seemed to be going differently midway through the first half when the visitors were in front after Matty Longstaff scored against United for the second time this season, finishing smartly after being played in by Joelinton.

Poor goalkeeping from Martin Dubravka gifted Martial his first, only succeeding in pushing a shot from the edge of the box into the net, then two more goals before the interval turned the game on its head.

An awful ball across his goal from Fabian Schar found Greenwood, given a start in place of Daniel James, and he rocketed a strike over Dubravka and in off the crossbar.

Rashford nodded home a superb centre from Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the interval and then six minutes after the restart Sean Longstaff's attempted backpass, from just inside his own half, played in Martial who ran towards goal and dinked over the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Talking point - Is Champions League football on the cards for Solskjaer?

After much of the first half of the season saw United face derision, and their fans a thousand wheel gifs, at the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they now stand in seventh place, four points from a top-four place which they probably would have taken back in August.

The loss away to Watford showed the Red Devils reboot is far from complete, but the confidence of results against the best sides in the division, their strikers hitting form and Paul Pogba now close to full fitness must make this club believe a much better second half of the season awaits them.

Man of the match - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

We know how good his defending is, making him the Premier League equivalent to an NFL shutdown cornerback. His defending was on full display again but he also showed a great improvement in his crossing, creating a goal for Rashford and there could have been another if an attacker had seized on a similar centre shortly afterwards. An England starting berth, even with stiff competition, must be his if he can continue this form in the second half of the season.

Player ratings

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Wan Bissaka 8*, Maguire 6, Lindelof 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 5, Fred 7, Pereira 7, Greenwood 7, Martial 8, Rashford 7.

Newcastle: Dubravka 4, Manquillo 5, Willems 5, Fernandez 6, Schar 4, Lejeune 5, S Longstaff 4, M Longstaff 7, Almiron 5, Gayle 5, Joelinton 6.

Game Highlights:

16' Best chance of the match. Gayle and Joelinton exchange short passes on the left flank and then the latter plays a superb ball through to the former who blasts over the bar. He was nailing chances like this all year on loan at West Brom last year.

17' GOAL! MATTY LONGSTAFF AGAIN! He played the ball to Joelinton who held off a defender superbly and then rolled it back to the youngster who turned the ball onto his right foot before slotting home.

24' GOAL! Equaliser for Martial. Sloppy goalkeeping. Pereira taps the ball back to Martial on the edge of the box who shoots low a yard from the near post but despite getting two hands on a shot that was hardly rasping, it sneaks past Dubravka.

36' GOAL! Mason Greenwood. A rocket from 25 yards off the crossbar latching onto a mistake from Schar.

41' GOAL! Rashford powers home a header after a cross from Wan-Bissaka, who beat Willems then put in a pin-point centre.

51' GOAL! Martial scores his second and it's another gift from Newcastle's awful defending. Sean Longstaff tried a backpass from just inside his own half and only succeeded in playing in the French striker who ran on close to the keeper before dinking over to make it 4-1.

61' Ooooh! Martial inches away from his first Man Utd hat-trick. His low effort has Dubravka beaten but comes back off the post.

Match Stats

Mason Greenwood's eight goals this season leaves him only trailing Jadon Sancho (12) in terms of strikes from teenagers in the big five leagues this season.