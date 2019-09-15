A stirring, affirming second-half comeback from Watford, along with some Arsenal defending from Arsenal, ensured that a thrilling match finished all-square. Watford, still without a win this season, remain bottom of the table, while Arsenal move seventh.

The Hornets started on the front foot, pinning Arsenal back and missing a couple of presentable chances. But out of nowhere, Arsenal took the lead on 21 minutes, good work from Dani Ceballos and Sead Kolasinac presenting a chance to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who finished with typical expertise.

Then, on 32 minutes, Arsenal went further ahead, a fine move presenting Mesut Ozil with the chance to play a defence-splitting pass; Ainsley Maitland-Niles duly presented Aubameyang with an empty net.

Watford, though, refused to be cowed and set about Arsenal in the second half; the Gunners refusing to be competent, did all they could to oblige their hosts. First, on 54 minutes, Sokratis Papastathopoulos tried to pass a goalkick out of the box only for Gerard Deulofeu to intercept, allowing Tom Cleverley to finish, and then, on 81 minutes, David Luiz fouled Roberto Pereyra just inside the box; Pereyra easily steered home from the spot.

As time ran out, both sides pressed for a winner with Watford looking likelier; and they almost got one, Abdoulaye Doucoure punching a shot straight at Bernd Leno after a ludicrous dash up the pitch. But he, and his team's new old manager, Quique Sanchez Flores would probably have taken a draw before the game, and certainly would have done at half-time; Watford move on with optimism, while for Arsenal it was just more of the same.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his 2nd goal for Arsenal with Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FC at Vicarage Road on September 15, 2019Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Do Arsenal have a plan? Their defence is a joke and sits miles behind the midfield, which sits miles behind the strikers; it's hard to discern any tactic beyond "hope one of the better players does something." Unai Emery has now had a year with this team and spent fair whack on it; he is running out of excuses.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tom Cleverley (Watford): A constant presence, running, passing and prompting, as well as pouncing to score his team's livener.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 6, Femenia 6, Kabasele 6, Dawson 5, Holebas 5, Doucoure 6, Capoue 6, Hughes 5, Cleverley 8, Deulofeu 7, Gray 5. Subs: Sarr 7, Pereyra 7, Janmaat 6.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Maitland-Niles 5, Sokratis 5, David Luiz 5, Kolasinac 6, Xhaka 5, Guendouzi 5, Ceballos 5, Ozil 6, Pepe 5, Aubameyang 7. Subs: Willock 6, Torreira 6, Nelson 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ - Nice from Watford, Hughes switching to Deulofue, alone and palely loitering. With no one especially close, he runs at Maitland-Niles, bundles past, and lays back for Holebas, who opens his body and slice-passes over the top. That was a decent chance.



21’ - GOAL! Watford 0-1 Arsenal (Aubameyang) Ceballos crunches Hughes and Kolasinac, picking up the loose ball, bulls forwards and punches a low pass into Aubameyang, who controls and spins in one movement before drilling low past Foster. That is absolute expertise, proper Ruud van Nistelrooy tackle.



32’ - GOAL! Watford 0-2 Arsenal (Aubameyang) Not bad, that Ozil character. Arsenal keep the ball for a while then Watford give him time on the ball, and he picks a glorious ball with the outside of his left foot which plays Maitland-Niles - who's timed his run really well - in down the right. He sidefoots the ball across, and Aubameyang taps home. After 20 decent minutes, Watford are almost beaten after 32.



47’ - Guendouzi gives it away, again, playing a blind pass across his own penalty box and straight to Gray; he's saved by an iffy first touch and a decent challenge from Kolasinac.



54’ - GOAL! Watford 1-2 Arsenal (Cleverley) Ahahahahahahahaha, Arsenal defend like children! Leno takes a short goalkick to Sokratis, who can't master a short pass to Guendouzi on the edge, nor decide the smash it out of danger when the men close in. So Deulofeu intercepts then Cleverley snatches the loose ball and wallops home; how many warnings do Arsenal want?



80’ - PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Pereyra runs at Luiz, nips across him into the box, and yerman can't help but bring him down. Of course he can't!



81’ - GOAL! Watford 2-2 Arsenal (Pereyra pen) Leno dives right and Pereyra goes left. Watfrod have earned the hell outta that, and there's still time for a winner!



90+2’ - Here come Watford again, Doucoure charging through the middle like a buffalo gazelle and finding Sarr down the right. His return cross is perfect and Doucoure meets it perfectly, punching a sidefooter without breaking stride ... straight at Leno! That was so good, but that was suuuuch a chance!

KEY STATS