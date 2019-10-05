Aaron Connolly scored twice on his first Premier League start as Brighton recorded a famous victory to pile the pressure on Tottenham and manager Mauricio Pochettino, who also lost Hugo Lloris to a serious arm injury.

The Spurs boss had demanded a response from his team after a humiliating 7-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek. However, they trailed after just three minutes at the Amex, with Lloris making another howler to gift Brighton the goal, suffering a serious arm injury in the process. The skipper dropped a routine cross from Pascal Gross, leaving Neal Maupay with the simplest of finishes, before being carried off on a stretcher and brought to hospital.

The first meaningful action of his replacement Paulo Gazzaniga was a fine reaction save to thwart Irish youngster Aaron Connolly but the 19-year-old wouldn't be denied, slotting in from the rebound for his first Premier League goal in the 32nd-minute, as Spurs' problems continued to mount.

A change in system prompted a brief spell of improvement from the visitors after the restart, but they failed to create a chance of any real note, and at the other end Connolly grabbed his brace in fine style with 65 minutes on the clock.

In truth, Brighton were well deserving of the margin of victory and on another day, they may have registered a few more. They move up to 12th in the table, but the attention will fall to Tottenham, who have now just picked up two points from the last 30 on offer on the road. They remain sixth ahead of Saturday's later games and could be 13 points behind leaders Liverpool by the end of the day.

TALKING POINT - Spurs' away day blues continue, as pressure mounts on Poch

When it rains, it pours. A horror week for Tottenham is complete. After the midweek humiliation by Bayern, struggling Brighton pile on the misery to heap the pressure on Pochettino. Without a league win on the road since January, Spurs have now lost 18 of 40 games this calendar year in all competitions, with just one clean sheet in 11. This was supposed to be a redemption, but there are more questions than answers after another lacklustre defeat. Key players have gone stale, the manager seems to have lost his way - is it time for a change?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Aaron Connelly (Brighton)

Aaron Mooy was excellent for Potter's side but he was only one of four or five contenders worthy of the honour. The award has to go to Connolly, who showed the class of an established Premier League striker on his very first start. He's the first teenager from the Republic of Ireland to score a brace in the top-flight since Robbie Keane. If he has half the career his compatriot had, he will be happy.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Ryan 7, Montoya 7, Webster 6, Burn 7, Dunk 7, Alzate 6, Gross 7, Mooy 8, Stephens 7, Connolly 9, Maupay 8. Subs: Bong N/A, Bissouma N/A, Murray N/.A.

Tottenham: Lloris N/A, Sissoko 5, Alderweireld 4, Vertonghen 4, Davies 5, Dier 3, Ndombele 3, Son 5, Eriksen 4, Lamela 4, Kane 4. Subs: Gazzaniga 5, Winks 4, Moura 6.

KEY MOMENTS

3' - GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Tottenham: Another blunder by Lloris gifts Brighton the lead! It's the worst possible start for Spurs! Gross sends a cross comes in from the left, he gets caught in two minds and ends up dropping the ball in front of Maupay who is left with the easiest of finishes! To make matters worse, the Spurs keeper has hurt himself and will have to be taken off.

32' - GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs are in huge, huge trouble here, but what a moment for 19-year-old Irish striker Connolly. He squeezes between two centre-halves to force Gazzaniga into a great reaction stop but he's quickest to react and sticks home the rebound. It's his first Premier League goal - on his first start!

65' - GOAL! Brighton 3-0 Tottenham: Aaron Connolly, remember the name! The young Irishman has his second goal of the game! And what a special goal. He cuts in from the left past Alderweireld, opens up his body and curls it past a helpless Gazzaniga! Game over!

KEY STATS