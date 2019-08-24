Crystal Palace claimed a thrilling 2-1 win over Manchester United in stoppage time after Marcus Rashford missed a penalty in the club's latest spot-kick drama.

United, who were unchanged from the side that drew 1-1 with Wolves on Monday, dominated the first half but failed to take their chances. The visitors, who handed Gary Cahill his debut, soaked up the pressure and defended well before stunning United by taking the lead. Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's side paid the price with Luke Shaw picking up a hamstring injury, looking as if he would be taken off but then bizarrely coming back on the field.

And it was that confusion which led to the goal with Maguire minding the left-hand side of defence when Palace punted the ball forward, Lindelof was beaten to a header easily and Ayew was in plenty of space to put Roy Hodgson's side in front with their first shot on goal. Shaw was then taken off for Ashley Young as the defensive frailties of last season came back to haunt them.

The second half was a similar story with the home side launching a wave of attacks. Anthony Martial was livid he was not given a penalty after appearing to be pulled back by Martin Kelly after a VAR review. United were then awarded a penalty when Scott McTominay was brought down. After Paul Pogba's miss on Monday, Rashford stepped up this time and hit the post.

The home side had another penalty shout when Rashford went down under a challenge from Joel Ward but VAR ruled against it. The hosts thought they had clinched a deserved point when Pogba dispossessed Wilfried Zaha and Daniel James executed a stunning finish into the top corner from inside the box.

But the Eagles had the last laugh as Pogba gave the ball away and Patrick van Aanholt's shot somehow squirmed under the body of David De Gea as Palace clinched their first ever win at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT

Who is going to take penalties for United going forward?

Pogba was off penalty duties today having missed four of his previous 11 after his crucial miss against Wolves. Martial made a point to give the ball to Rashford, who then struck the inside of the post. Will it be back to Pogba next time or maybe Martial fancies a go?

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old TraffordGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace): A solid performance on debut. He lead the Palace backline brilliantly with his positioning. He made one mistake when he bundled over Martial on the edge of the box but the ex-Chelsea man overall looked assured, limiting the number of shots on target United had.

PLAYER RATINGS

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea 4, Wan-Bisakka 5, Lindelof 5, Maguire 5, Shaw 5, McTominay 7, Pogba 5, James 7, Lingard 5, Rashford 6, Martial 6. Subs: Greenwood 5, Mata n/a,

CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita 6, Ward 7, Kelly 7, Cahill 8, van Aanholt 6, Milijovic 6, Kouyate 5, McArthur 5, Schlupp 6, Zaha 6, Ayew 7. Subs: Benteke 5, McCarthy n/a.

Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old TraffordGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

32' - GOAL FOR PALACE! With their first attack, the visitors score through Ayew's cool finish after a mixup between Maguire and Lindelof from a long clearance.

41' - CONTROVERSY! Cahill escapes a red for bundling over Martial on the edge of the Palace box. VAR is taking a look but the yellow card stands suggesting that Ward would have covered him.

52'- PENALTY SHOUT! Martial turns Kelly to slip into the box and looked to be pulled over. But the referee and VAR so no penalty.

66' - PENALTY TO UNITED! McTominay is brought down after trying to link up with Martial. It's Rashford who steps up but he hits the inside of the post after sending the keeper the wrong way!

80' - PENALTY APPEAL! Rashford bursts towards goal, he seems to lose his footing under a challenge from Ward. VAR is taking a look but it's no cigar.

89' - GOAL FOR UNITED! Zaha loses the ball, the ball is played into the box for James who places it into the top corner. Great strike.

90'+3- GOAL FOR PALACE! Pogba gives the ball away, Palace break and van Aanholt's hopeful shot goes in after a howler from De Gea.

KEY STATS

Patrick van Aanholt has become only the second ever player to score a 90th minute winner against United in the Premier League after Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2007.

Palace scored first in a league match at Old Trafford for the first time since November 1979, when David Swindlehurst put them 1-0 up before eventually drawing 1-1.