Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target as Everton inflicted another defeat on Crystal Palace to move up to seventh in the Premier League.

Everton broke the deadlock with a lovely goal in the 18th-minute, Bernard burying a first time half-volley after a delightful cross by Theo Walcott, who unfortunately limped off with a hamstring injury a short while later.

Jordan Pickford then allowed a routine shot from Christian Benteke squirm through his legs for the Belgian's first goal in 34 appearances as Palace restored parity after the interval, and moments later the 29-year-old unwittingly struck the post.

Just when it looked like Everton were on the ropes, however, the hosts took the lead through a fine solo goal from Richarlison on the break, the Brazilian netting his 11th goal of the season after a lung-busting run.

And Calvert-Lewin sealed the points with his 13th of the campaign in the dying stages, reacting quickest to bundle home after Richarlison had struck the woodwork.

The victory sees Everton leapfrog Manchester United and Wolves to move level on points with sixth-placed Sheffield United; Crystal Palace, winless this calendar year, remain just six points above the drop zone in 14th.

TALKING POINT

Carlo continues to turn tables at Goodison. Everton had slipped into the relegation zone after a crushing 5-2 defeat at rivals Liverpool back in December, with many holding genuine fears about their top-flight status. However, since Ancelotti's first game in charge, a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Boxing Day - the last time Crystal Palace won a league game - The Toffees have lost only to Manchester City in the Premier League, and now, perhaps, even have ambitious hopes of upsetting the top four.

This victory, coming off the back of a terrific comeback 3-2 win at Watford, moves Everton to within five points of Chelsea, who look far from certainties for the final Champions League place. It has been quite the ride under the Italian, with Calvert-Lewin - who now has six goals in eight games - and Barcelona-target Richarlison in particular shining under his management. The Europa League is the ultimate target, but who knows what is possible with Ancelotti.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Richarlison (Everton): It should be no surprise the Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move to Spain. The 22-year-old now has 11 goals in 29 appearances this season and has been Everton's stand-out player. Today's performance will have only increased demand for his services.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 7, Keane 7, Mina 7, Digne 7, Schneiderlin 6, Walcott 6, Sigurdsson 7, Bernard 7, Richarlison 8, Calvert-Lewin 7.. subs: Holgate N/A, Sidibe 6, Davies 5.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Ward 5, Tomkins 5, Cahill 4, Van Aanholt 6, Ayew 5, McCarthy 6, Milivojevic 5, McArthur 5, Zaha 6, Benteke 6 subs: Dann, 5, Kouyate N/A, Meyer 5.

KEY MOMENTS

18' - GOAL! Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Bernard): This is a lovely goal. Walcott, who scored the winner last week, shows quick feet to get away from his marker before delivering a cross to the back post where Bernard fires the ball past Guaita on the first time volley.

51' - GOAL! Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace (Benteke): BENTEKE HAS SCORED! Thirty-four games without a goal, the Belgian has finally ended the drought! Zaha switches the ball into the feet of the forward and his routine shot squirms underneath Pickford and nestles in the back of the net.

57' - Palace hit the post! Another left off for Everton! The corner delivery slips between the legs of Coleman at the near post, hits Benteke, who knew nothing about it, and smacks against the woodwork.

59' - GOAL! Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace (Richarlison): It's the perfect response from Everton! A terrific solo goal by Richarlison on the counter-attack. Everton break from their own half, Calvert-Lewin flicks a header into the path of the Brazilian, who embarks on a lung-busting run. Cahill backs off and Richarlison punishes him, drilling the ball into the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

88' - GOAL! Everton 3-1 Crystal Palace (Calvert-Lewin): That will seal it! Richarlison wriggles free of his marker to head Digne's corner onto the post and Calvert-Lewin reacts quickest to bundle it home for his 13th goal of the season.

KEY STATS