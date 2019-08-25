Joelinton's first goal in English football proved decisive as Newcastle earned a shock 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs will feel aggrieved however after VAR threw up another controversial moment when Harry Kane appeared to be hauled down by Jamaal Lascelles in the 78th minute, but officials ruled that it was not a penalty.

The hosts had been stunned when Steve Bruce's side took the lead against the run of play in the 27th-minute. Davinson Sanchez was caught in no man's land as Christian Atsu slid a ball into the path of Joelinton, the Brazilian striker taking a touch before burying the ball coolly past Hugo Lloris for his first goal in the Premier League.

Tottenham had previously monopolised the ball without creating a chance, but conceding prompted a response and Lucas Moura ought to have equalised on the stroke of half-time but somehow volleyed wide at the back post with the goal at his mercy.

A surprise omission, want-away midfielder Christian Eriksen was introduced just after the hour mark, along with Giovani Lo Celso, but still Spurs were unable to break down the resilient visiting defence.

Mauricio Pochettino's frustrations grew further when Kane took a tumble under the challenge of Lascelles but Mike Dean didn't give the penalty and after a VAR check the decision wasn't overturned. Just moments later Moura squandered another wonderful opportunity, as Tottenham lost for the first time this season, a largely ponderous and predictable attacking display punished.

Joelinton of Newcastle United (9) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumGetty Images

Newcastle came into the game without a point but held their own defensively and their heroic efforts were rewarded with a remarkable and somewhat surprising victory. After hosting Leicester in the League Cup on Wednesday, Bruce's men will turn their attentions to a home match with Watford on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tottenham will aim to bounce back away to their fierce rivals Arsenal in the first North London derby of the season on Sunday.

TALKING POINT

Spurs suffer early season blow... After the ecstasy of drawing away to Manchester City last weekend, Tottenham have failed to build on their momentum with this woeful result against one of the league's relegation favourites. Defensively poor to concede the opening goal, with the centre-halves attracted to the ball leaving Joelinton in space, Tottenham were equally as disappointing in attack. Despite having an array of creative players on the pitch, the final ball was lacking and Kane was left desperately starved of service. Crucially, Eriksen was left on the bench until the hour-mark with the Dane's future up in the air. It would suit both parties to come to an agreement one way or the other. In the meantime, Pochettino will reflect on three points lost to their title rivals. Man City and Liverpool will drop so few over the course of the season and, even at this early stage, Spurs simply cannot afford to lose matches like this.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Paul Dummett (Newcastle): So much for the Newcastle players not knowing their roles, as suggested by former striker Michael Chopra. The Tyneside defender encapsulated the visitors' will to win the game, playing everywhere across the back-line, winning crucial headers and making last-ditch tackles. If Newcastle can continue to defend this firmly throughout the course of the season, they will be OK.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Lloris 6, Walker-Peters 6, Alderweireld 6, Sanchez 5, Rose 5, Winks 5, Sissoko 6, Lamela 5, Lucas 5, Son 5, Kane 5. Subs: Davies N/A, Eriksen 5, Lo Celso 5.

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Krafth 7, Schar 7, Lascelles 7, Dummett 8, Hayden 6, Longstaff 7, Almiron 5, Saint-Maximin N/A, Ritchie 6, Joelinton 7. Subs: Muto 5, Fernandez 5, Atsu 7.

KEY MOMENTS

27' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton gives Newcastle the lead with his first goal in Premier League football! And what a time to get it! Wonderful movement and a great first touch to control Atsu's delightful pass, he takes a touch before burying it past Lloris. An impressive goal from Newcastle, but equally as woeful defending by Spurs. The two centre-halves were attracted to the ball and Joelinton moved into space and punished the hosts.

79' - PENALTY CLAIM! Lo Celso threads it through to Kane, he goes down under the challenge of Lascelles, who cut across his path. VAR check! NO PENALTY is the decision! Well, well. That is interesting. The officials clearly feel not enough was in that challenge. It could have gone either way.

81' - That is a huge miss from Moura! Another chance goes begging for Spurs! Sissoko's cross from the right is perfect, but the Brazilian balloons his first-time shot up and over the bar!

KEY STATS