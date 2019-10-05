Lloris was taken off the pitch on a stretcher during the match on Saturday after disaster struck in just the third minute of the game.

"We can confirm that Hugo Lloris sustained a dislocated elbow during today’s match against Brighton," read a statement on the club's website.

"Our Club Captain was stretchered off as a result of the injury and will now return to London this evening after being assessed at a local hospital.

"Assessment will continue this coming week to ascertain the full extent of the injury and the length of time he will require to undergo rehabilitation."

"He is in the hospital now," said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino post-match.

Pochettino added: "Hugo Lloris' injury had massive impact on the game.

"It was so early in the game. To concede so early and losing our captain, it had an emotional impact on the team. We tried to find solutions, a different way to play but it was impossible. It's a very difficult moment."

Lloris jumped up to catch the ball on the line as Brighton launched an attack on goal.

Falling backwards, the France international landed on his arm which appeared to buckle underneath him.

After a lengthy break during which Lloris received medical treatment, he was eventually taken off he pitch by medical staff while inhaling oxygen. He was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

