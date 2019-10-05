Getty Images

Lloris sustains serious arm injury as Spurs take on Brighton

By Jen Offord

Hugo Lloris was taken off the pitch on a stretcher during Spurs' match against Brighton on Saturday after sustaining what appeared to be a serious arm injury.

Lloris jumped up to catch the ball on the line as Brighton launched an attack on goal.

Falling backwards, the France international landed on his arm which appeared to buckle underneath him.

After a lengthy break during which Lloris received medical treatment, he was eventually taken off he pitch by medical staff while inhaling oxygen. He was replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Early reports indicate a likely forearm or elbow injury.

