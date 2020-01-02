But Liverpool did just that on Thursday night, with the 2-0 win against Sheffield United marking their 37th league match without defeat.

Liverpool's 19th win in 20 league matches this season has left them 13 points clear at the top ahead of Leicester, with defending champions City a point further back.

And don’t forget – Liverpool still have a game in hand.

The stats make for incredible reading, and after a remarkable 2019, Jurgen Klopp will know his side are edging closer to making 2020 a year to remember.

Liverpool’s unbeaten calendar year in Premier League

37 league matches without defeat

32 wins, five draws

Goals for: 89

Mane (25), Salah (19) and Firmino (10) all with double figures

Goals against: 26

Clean sheets: 16*

Before Liverpool, only two clubs had gone a calendar year unbeaten in the Premier League era.

Arsenal did so between 2003-04, with Chelsea doing likewise in 2004-05.

The win was also Liverpool’s 51st without defeat in the league at Anfield.

More stats after the 2-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool have accumulated 58 points from their 20 Premier League games this season; in English top-flight history, only Manchester City in 2017-18 (also 58) have had as many points at this stage of a campaign (assuming three points for a win all-time).

Liverpool scored in their 29th consecutive game in the Premier League; only two teams have ever recorded a longer scoring streak in the competition - Arsenal between 2001 and 2002 (55) and Manchester United between 2007 and 2008 (36).

Can they surpass, then match, Arsenal’s Invincibles?

Liverpool fans will be hesitant to utter the ‘I’ word given there are still 18 league matches to go.

Should they go the league campaign unbeaten, matching Arsenal’s Premier League-winning Invincibles side from 2003-04 in the process, then it would take Liverpool to 55 league matches unbeaten.

Premier League’s longest unbeaten runs

49 – Arsenal 2003-04

40 – Chelsea 2004-05

37 – Liverpool 2019-present

30 – Arsenal 2001-02

29 – Man Utd 1998-99 and 2010-11, Chelsea 2007-08

Bergkamp, Pires and HenryGetty Images

That would also surpass Arsenal’s run of 49 matches without defeat - an English record of 539 days - which ended a season after their memorable title win when losing at Manchester United.

Intriguingly, Liverpool’s 49th game of this potential run would be at Manchester City on the first weekend of April.

That could mean City have the chance to end Liverpool’s incredible streak, a small prize if they are, as expected, unable to claw back the leaders’ sizeable lead at the top.

Jurgen Klopp, Pep GuardiolaGetty Images

Other key dates as Liverpool chase history

The trip to City is still three months away, and Liverpool must come through a number of tricky January fixtures unscathed before they can start to think about lifting the title or going the season unbeaten.

With the FA Cup taking centre stage this weekend – where Liverpool face Everton – the leaders are next in league action at Tottenham on January 11.

The Reds then host rivals Manchester United on January 19 before travelling to Wolves for a midweek clash on January 23.