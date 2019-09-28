Manchester City kept up their pursuit of runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool with a hard fought and crucial victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

The match was disrupted early on by a lengthy delay for a head injury to Theo Walcott in the first minute. When it settled down, diving headers from Gabriel Jesus and Dominic Calvert-Lewin saw the sides locked at 1-1 at half-time.

A frantic and open second half could have gone either way, before a weak free kick from Riyad Mahrez found its way past Jordan Pickford in the 71st minute. Raheem Sterling secured the points for visitors when he crashed a volley in off the crossbar six minutes from time.

Manchester City closed the gap on Liverpool to five points and now face Dinamo Zagreb at the Etihad in the Champions League on Tuesday. Everton are now 15th in the table and have lost four of their last five Premier League matches.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ OFF THE BAR! City are playing at a lightning pace here. Mahrez fizzes a cross through the six-yard box, which Gundogan connects with at the back post but somehow locates the crossbar from three yards out! What a miss, that was an open goal.

24’ GOAL! Everton 0 Manchester City 1 (Jesus 24) City take the lead! Mahrez leads a break and cuts the ball back to De Bruyne on the edge of the area. His first time cross with his left foot is perfect, and Jesus nods in from six yards. What a cross.

33’ GOAL! Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 33) Manchester City 1 Well well, we're level! Fernandinho can't deal with a cross from the right, and jabs it straight to Calvert-Lewin near the penalty spot. His shot is blocked but squirts out to Coleman, who beatifully dinks the ball over the diving Ederson and Calvert-Lewin dives in to head the ball over the line to equalise!

71’ GOAL! Everton 1 Manchester City 2 (Mahrez 71) Is this a seismic early season goal? Mahrez goes around the wall to the goalkeeper's side. The low shot bounces once and skids into the far corner, past the despairing, slow dive of Pickford. That's soft from the goalkeeper, who should have saved it, but City are back in front!

76’ CHANCE FOR EVERTON! Sigurdsson slips a wonderful pass through to Calvert-Lewin to release him into the area. He tries the Romario toe-poke finish from six yards out, but Ederson gets something on it and turns it around the post. That's an excellent save.

84’ GOAL! Everton 1 Manchester City 3 (Sterling 84) It's in, and that's surely the game. Aguero leads the break for City again and finds Mahrez on the right of the Everton box. He cuts back and then reverses again, before Aguero takes over. The low cross is partially blocked by Pickford's foot, and pops up to Sterling eight yards out. He volley's the ball off the underside of the bar and it just crosses the line, a bit like Geoff Hurst's (if it had actually gone in). It's 3-1.

TALKING POINT

Even at this early stage, could Manchester City’s victory this evening be a pivotal moment in the 2019-20 title race? With the scores level and the game open and out of control going into the last twenty-minutes, City could easily have seen themselves seven or even eight points behind a rampant Liverpool side tonight. There are plenty of games to go, but the Mahrez free-kick that crept past Pickford felt like a big moment already. With such a patchwork defence, which was given a serious examination today, it’s imperative for City’s title hopes that they stay close to Liverpool until the transfer window opens.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian midfielder looks to have started this season with the intent of laying down an early marker for the various footballer of the year awards. He already has the most assists in the Premier League by a distance and picked up another here with a perfect cross to set up Gabriel Jesus for the opening goal. Overall in general play he directed operations for Manchester City.

PLAYER RATINGS

Everton (4-2-3-1): Pickford 5; Coleman 7, Keane 6, Mina 6, Digne 6; Schneiderlin 6, Delph 6; Walcott 6, Richarlison 5, Sigurdsson 7; Calvert-Lewin 7

SUBS: Iwobi 6, Davies 6, Kean 6

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 6, Otamendi 6, Fernandinho 6, Zinchenko 5; Rodri 6, Gundogan 6, De Bruyne 8; Mahrez 7, Gabriel Jesus 7, Sterling 7

SUBS: David Silva 6, Bernardo Silva 6, Aguero 7

KEY STATS