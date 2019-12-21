Miguel Almiron netted for the first time in his Newcastle career to give Steve Bruce's men a barely deserved victory over Crystal Palace at St James' Park.

The Paraguay international, who had gone 26 games and almost a year without a goal for the North East side, volleyed home in the 83rd-minute to lift Newcastle up to ninth and above Arsenal.

Newcastle hadn't played well, creating little and lacking rhythm in their play, but they stunned Palace just when the visitors looked to be on top.

After a first half void of any drama or excitement, the visitors looked the more threatening after the restart and Christian Benteke forced a great save from Martin Dubravka while Patrick van Aanholt almost scored directly from a corner.

But, in truth, neither side really deserved to take all three points. Newcastle won't complain - they are now eight games unbeaten at home and are now only four points off the top four. Crystal Palace drop to 12th, two points adrift of their opponents.

TALKING POINT

Almiron finally breaks his duck: Hopes had been high on Tyneside when Almiron signed for Newcastle back in January for a then-record £21 million. But 26 games and 11 months later, the Paraguay international still hadn't found the net, or even registered an assist. To his credit, though, Steve Bruce kept faith in the 25-year-old and in defending him in his pre-match conference, the Newcastle head coach insisted a first goal was only around the corner. How right he was. Almiron almost lifted the roof off St James' Park when the moment finally came. An early Christmas present for a hugely-popular figure in Newcastle.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle): He receives the award not just for his goal but his overall performance. He was lively and his hard work was eventually rewarded.

PLAYER RATINGS

Newcastle: Dubravka 6, Manquillo 6, Schar 7, Fernandez 6, Lejeune 6, Dummett 7, Hayden 7, Shelvey 7, Almiron 8, Carroll 7, Joelinton 6.. subs: Gayle 5, Yedlin N/A, S Longstaff 5.

Crystal Palace: Guaita 6, Kelly 5, Kouyate 6, Tomkins 6, Van Aanholt 7, McCarthy 7, Milivojevic 6, McArthur 7, Zaha 6, Benteke 6, Ayew 5.. subs: Meyer N/A

KEY MOMENTS

66' - Close! Almost a goal from straight from a corner. van Aanholt's delivery is over everyone but Dubravka misjudges the flight of the ball and it almost sneaks in at the far post.

74' Benteke is denied! A beautifully weighted pass picks out Benteke who leaves Fernandez in his wake with his pace but then sees his venomous shot beaten away by Dubravka.

83' - GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Crystal Palace (Almiron): MIGUEL ALMIRON SCORES! Finally, after 26 games, the South American finds the net! He is in the right place at the right time to volley home! The roof comes off St James' Park as he runs to the supporters having removed his shirt!

KEY STAT

Miguel Almiron scored his first Premier League goal since joining Newcastle. He had previously gone 26 appearances, 2,191 minutes and 46 shots without scoring.