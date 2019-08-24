Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season courtesy of a convincing 3-1 victory over Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

The Reds didn't have it all their own way in the first period but went in at the break in front thanks to Joel Matip's first-half header.

Arsenal, who had won their first two league matches heading into this encounter, were a real threat on the counter attack in the opening 45 minutes with the club's record signing Nicolas Pepe a continual menace on his first start for the Gunners.

However, Liverpool stepped it up a level after the interval with Salah taking centre stage. The Egyptian swept home a thumping spot kick just after the restart before putting the game beyond doubt with a sensational solo effort.

Substitute Lucas Torreira notched a consolation for Unai Emery's team five from minutes from time.

The win means Liverpool are the only side with a perfect record of three wins from three in the top-flight this term and sees Jurgen Klopp's men equal the all-time club record of 12 league victories on the spin, set back in 1990.

Arsenal are now without a win in their last 23 Premier League away fixtures against other 'big six' teams and will hope to bounce back in the North London derby, at home to Tottenham on Sunday. Meanwhile, Liverpool visit Burnley next Saturday.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool can still get better, while Arsenal can take positives in defeat. Despite the emphatic nature of the scoreline, it's not unfair to suggest Liverpool can still reach a higher level. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league and there are clearly some defensive kinks to iron out in the weeks and months ahead. That said, this was no doubt the best showing of the current campaign so far and the Merseysiders sit top of the table with a flawless record and already have a European trophy in the bag. It bodes well for Klopp and his charges once they do find their very best form. It's almost two and a half years (42 matches to be exact) since the Reds lost a league game on home turf and fortress Anfield will no doubt be key if they are to finally end their long wait for the title this season.

Arsenal were thumped 5-1 on this ground last year and although this was another relatively heavy defeat, there were clear signs that they are making progress under Emery. Pepe was impressive in a lively first half where he could have given the visitors the lead as they manufactured the best openings on the break when the game was still scoreless. Defensively, they stood firm under real pressure early on but David Luiz's weaknesses were cruelly exposed later on. Arsenal have caved on many occasions in the past, but after falling three behind they continued to work hard and deservedly got a goal for their efforts. A title tilt looks a long way off on this evidence but there should be optimism among Gooners that they can sustain a push for a top-four finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mo Salah (Liverpool). Stole the show with a quite sublime solo goal to all-but seal victory after earning and scoring a second-half penalty to double the Reds' advantage. Arsenal's defence struggled to live with him after the break, but few can when Salah is running at you at full pelt.

Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

11' - ARSENAL CHANCE! So close for Arsenal. Adrian makes a huge mistake as he runs out of his box to try and sweep up with Pepe chasing down van Dijk. The ball drops for Aubameyang, who sees his lob towards an empty net drop agonisingly wide.

35' - ARSENAL CHANCE! Arsenal break at speed through Pepe. He skips beyond Robertson with ease but then fires straight at Adrian when one-on-one with the stopper.

41' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal. The Reds lead. Matip rises to meet Alexander-Arnold's right-wing corner and thump a header beyond Leno.

49' - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal. Salah makes it two with a thumping spot kick as Leno dives the opposite way. The penalty was awarded after Luiz clearly pulled Salah's shirt as he chased Firmino's sublime flick inside the area.

58' - GOAL! Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal. Wow! That was magnificent from Salah. The Reds forward easily spins Luiz on the right and then rampahes towards goal before firing a stunning low effort into the bottom corner.

85' - GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal. The Gunners pull one back. Torreira sweeps Aubameyang's pull back into the bottom corner at the second attempt.

KEY STATS

Nicolas Pepe became the first player to successfully dribble past Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch defender's last 50 appearances in the Premier League, since Mikel Merino in March 2018 for Newcastle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted nine goals in his last 10 appearances at Anfield for Liverpool in all competitions, including assisting once in each of his last five competitive home games.

Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his six Premier League appearances against Arsenal (six goals, two assists), scoring in all four of his home games against them.