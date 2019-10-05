James Milner scored a penalty deep into injury time as Liverpool just about preserved their 100% record in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The 34-year-old stepped up in the fifth minute of additional time to send Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way to send Anfield wild, after Marc Albrighton fouled Sadio Mane.

Mane had given Liverpool the lead with his 50th goal for the club on his 100th appearances just before half-time, but the highly-rated James Maddison levelled with just 10 minutes to play with Leicester's only shot on target.

For the third time in seven days, Liverpool didn't play particularly well but still did enough to take the victory - a mark of champions. Jurgen Klopp's side stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points with their eighth victory from eight matches.

Leicester, who felt hard done by with Chris Kavanagh's decision to give the penalty with Ayoze Perez demonstrating his anger at the final whistle, remain third, 10 points behind the leaders.

TALKING POINT

Champions win at all costs and there feels like an inevitability about the outcome of every Liverpool game, no matter how they play. They weren't at their greatest at Sheffield United last weekend, nor in the 4-3 win over RB Salzburg in midweek, and certainly not today. And yet Klopp's side came out with yet another victory. The Reds will now have two weeks to re-energize - recent performances show they could do with the rest.

KEY MOMENTS

40 ' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Leicester: On his 100th appearance, Mane bags his 50th for the club to give the Reds the lead! It's a terrific pass from Milner which catches Evans cold, Mane stays calm and finishes with aplomb.

44' - Mane goes close again! Now he's in the mood! He comes in off the left, playing a lovely one-two with Firmino but he doesn't have the clinical finish this time, shooting straight at Schmeichel.

90'+3 PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL! Oh my... Albrighton kicks the back of Mane's leg inside the box and Chris Kavanagh points to the spot! It's going to VAR... what's the decision? IT'S GIVEN!

90'+5 - GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Milner steps up to take it... and scores! He sends Schmeichel the wrong way and all three points are going to the Reds!

More to follow...