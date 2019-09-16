The Gabon international struck twice in the first half to give the Gunners a solid platform, but they were ultimately fortunate to escape with a point after disintegrating after the restart.

Captain Granit Xhaka said Arsenal were "scared" in the aftermath, comments that boss Unai Emergy echoed as he encouraged his side to build "mental strength", while Aubameyang joined the dissenting voices by claiming his side are gifting goals to opponents.

"Obviously we didn’t expect that," Aubameyang told Canal Plus. "We knew that they were going to try and come back with good intentions, of the kind they demonstrated in the second half.

"Sadly, we were not able to deal with them well. I feel like we are literally giving goals to the opposition, it is up to us to progress in that respect."

Video - ‘Arsenal need mental strength’ says Emery after Xhaka admits they were ‘scared’ 00:55

However, Aubameyang stopped short of pinning the blame solely on the defence, admitting that the attack was also at fault for not killing the game.

"I don’t want to accuse anyone, you could say that us the attackers could have killed the game off and score a third goal," he continued.

"So I am not going to say it is someone’s fault. It is a shame to concede goals like we did."

Arsenal are seventh in the Premier League table after five games, although they are level on points with third-placed Tottenham.