Liverpool completed a remarkable unbeaten calendar year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in either half extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to 37 games.

The win is Liverpool’s 11th in a row and stretches their lead at the top of the table to 13 points with a game in hand.

It did not take Liverpool long to get up and running as Salah got on the end of a low Andrew Robertson cross in the fourth minute to slide home his 14th goal of the season, his 11th at Anfield this term.

The rest of the first half was comfortable for the Reds, with Dean Henderson at his best in the away goal to deny Salah a second.

After the break, Liverpool remained in command, and moments after Salah had seen a crossed effort come out off the post, the Egyptian brilliantly set up Mane, after the swiftest of counter attacks, to make it two in the 64th minute.

From there on in, it was plain sailing for Liverpool, as they made it a remarkable 85 points taken from the last 87 available.

Liverpool celebrate after their win over Sheffield UnitedGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Nothing can stop Liverpool now. With the single goal of that first Premier League title in sight, there is simply no stopping this relentless Liverpool side now, regardless of what nervous fans will tell you. Now, it is simply a matter of how many points. They have come through a packed December and New year schedule and won every single match. There a few superlatives left to describe this side, but those ‘Invincibles’ from the capital are very much in Liverpool’s sight.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sadio Mane. Does this man not need a break? He went from the Champions League final to the Africa Cup of Nations, and straight back into this season. And, what’s more, he looks as fresh as he was before the start of a gruelling 2018/19. At home he is quite something, as another fine goal means he has scored 25 Premier League goals at Anfield since the start of last season - across the top five European leagues, the only two players with more at a specific venue are Lionel Messi (29 at the Camp Nou) and Kylian Mbappé (27 at the Parc des Princes).

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Van Dijk 7, Gomez 8, Robertson 8, Milner 6, Wijnaldum 7, Henderson 7, Salah 7, Firmino 7, Mane 8... Subs: Origi 6, Lallana N/A.

Sheffield United: Henderson 7, Basham 6, Egan 6, O’Connell 6, Baldock 5, Lundstram 5, Norwood 4, Fleck 5, Stevens 5, McGoldrick 4, Mousset 4. Subs: Besic 6, McBurnie 6, Sharp 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - GGGOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United. It has taken less than four minutes, but Liverpool lead through Mo Salah. One slip is all it takes. Sam Baldock was the unfortunate party, losing his footing as the ball came over the top, Andy Robertson stole a march, fed the ball across for Salah, who slotted home his 14th goal of the season.

11’ - SAVE! Super save from Dean Henderson to deny Salah and Liverpool a second. Super pass into Salah, who flicked the ball for goal, but the Blades goalkeeper flung up an arm and tipped the strike over the top.

57’ - CLOSE! Firmino darts inside, shapes to shoot, rifles an effort towards the top corner, but sees his strike fly just over the top.

61’ - POST! Salah curls a deft cross into the middle, it misses everyone, hits the inside of the post, seemingly in slow motion, rolls along the line and Henderson gathers!

64’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United. What a counter attack as Mane makes it two! Throw out from Alisson, Mane races down the line, feeds Salah in the middle, the Egyptian controls, slides it back through for Mane, who finishes at the second attempt. Fine, flowing football once more.

69’ - MISS! Great centre from Alexander-Arnold, Firmino is there, four yards out, with an open goal at his mercy, but cannot connect. The loose ball falls for Salah, who shoots early, but Henderson makes a fine stop.

KEY STATS