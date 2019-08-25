Sergio Aguero hit a brace and Raheem Sterling also netted as Manchester City eased to a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Victory never seemed in doubt for the Premier League champions who, though far from their best, had too much for the home side.

Bournemouth at least had the goal of the match when Harry Wilson curled an unstoppable free kick from the left hand side of the box over the wall and dipping past Ederson's outstretched left hand and just inside the upright.

Both Aguero's goals were pure opportunism. The first came when De Bruyne muffed a shot that the Argentinian quickly reacted to and side-footed home with his left foot.

For his second he followed Silva who was dribbling towards goal and, when the Spaniard was dispossessed, Aguero was on hand to hit the net.

Earlier Sterling doubled the lead for City when he latched onto Silva's through-ball and beat Aaron Ramsdale.

TALKING POINT

You cannot sit back against City

We know it's not easy. And this is much easier said than done. But stacking your defence and sitting back against City just doesn't work. City's defenders are so good on the ball that they can become auxillary midfielders and begun intricate moves that will result in opportunities. This was showcased in Sterling's goal where Laporte, given ample time and space, could pick out a ball to Bernardo on the right wing. Two passes later and it was in the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH

David Silva (Man City): He was at the hub of everything in his 400th game. There seems little sign of him slowing down and the set-up for Sterling's goal encapsulated the player he has been for City, probably their best ever.

PLAYER RATINGS

BOURNEMOUTH: Ramsdale 6; Smith 7, Mepham 6, Cook 7, Ake 5, Daniels 6; King 7, Lerma 5, Billing 5, Fraser 5, Wilson 6.

Subs: Wilson 7, Ibe 5, Solanke 5

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson 5; Walker 5, Otamendi 6, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 7, De Bruyne 6, Gundogan 6, Silva 8, Bernado 7, Aguero 8, Sterling 7.

Subs: Rodri 6, Mahrez 6, Cancelo 6.

KEY MOMENTS

15' GOAL FOR CITY! Aguero scores. He exchanges passes with Silva in midfield, then when de Bruyne muffs the ball after he was found by a Zinchenko square ball, the little Argentinian was alive and steered the ball home with the side-foot of his left.

43' GOAL FOR CITY! And no surprise it's Sterling. Superb play from City. Laporte across to Bernado on the right wing, he plays inside to Silva who slips a beautiful through-ball to Raheem Sterling who scores his 8th goal in 5 games.

45+3! GOAL FOR BOURNEMOUTH! Harry Wilson! Another fine strike from the on-loan Liverpool man. A wonderful unstoppable free kick that clipped just under the right upright before bouncing into the net.

60' Silva goes down in the box at the end of a slick City move but no spot kick is awarded. VAR is checking it now. I think it's a penalty.

61' No penalty. I thought Lerma stood on Silva's foot but apparently not.

64' GOAL FOR CITY! Aguero again. He flicks the ball away from Cook on the edge of the Bournemouth box, then Silva carries the ball to the six-yard box where he is tackled by Ake, but the former Atletico striker was following up and slammed the ball home.

KEY STATS