Former Manchester United and England full-back debuts on the Game of Opinions podcast to give his views on PFA chief Gordon Taylor’s remarks about football matches possibly being shorter and the Premier League using neutral venues. Listen now or read some of his thoughts below...

ON GAMES HAVING SHORTER HALVES

It’s a load of rubbish. We all know that if football starts, it will be done in the most legitimate way possible. That’s 45 minutes each way plus added time. It’s not a training session. It’s not a preseason tournament. It’s a regulated game of football.

I don’t know what difference the time change would make. I didn’t know that being outside for a certain amount of time made a difference. It’s not going to be taken seriously.

It doesn’t matter when football is going to start, players are still going to be gasping for that first breath. Players play between six and 10 pre-season games, and even on the first day of the season it’s the same old clichés – ‘it’s going to take them a bit of time to get up to speed’. And it’s true. That first league game is always a difficult one because of the situation, the crowd, the atmosphere, what the game means, there are points involved.

The bonus is that all the players will be starting on a level playing field. One team hasn’t been training longer than any other. It’s all about individual players and what they have been doing.

Gordon Taylor spoke about the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham – one of the worst Champions League finals. We keep getting told that footballers need rest, but they don’t. Players need to play games to keep that intensity.

We might not get the quality we expect, but everyone’s on a level playing field. Don’t give people an excuse – ‘oh, we only played 30 minutes’ – keep it the same and go with it.

NEUTRAL VENUES

If you look at Norwich, they’re still fighting for survival. They may be six points from safety, but they’ve got a chance, especially if you look at the way they’ve played. You have to believe it.

Even if they are going to have to play without a crowd, they would still want their home games at Carrow Road. Not a neutral ground. They will want as much an advantage as they can have, and which they deserve as the side playing at home.

When we’re talking about integrity, neutral venues take a little bit away. There will be more asterisks around the teams that go down, saying they went down because of ‘this reason and that reason’. We need to keep it as right as possible.

If you’re going to finish the season, teams have to play at their own ground. If the game’s going to be on TV and you haven’t seen your side play for so long, why are you going to stand outside a ground? Watch it on your phone? It doesn’t really make sense. I think we have to trust the British public to enjoy the fact that football’s being played, but not congregate outside of grounds.

On the other side of it, I’ve had one relegation in my lifetime when I was at Fulham. The hardest thing about being in the relegation spots was playing at home. The fear factor of making a mistake.

I’ve watched a lot of West Ham this year. Some players are scared to make a mistake at the London Stadium, and I’m sure that applies to a lot of them, so they will be suddenly thinking ‘phew, it’s not just going to be about me’. It might help the team because there will be a few players who were previously found wanting suddenly coming out and adding more to the team.

The bottom six teams are looking for any way for the season to be played out without relegation. Who can blame them? Why would you put yourself in a position of going bankrupt? But my opinion is that the Premier League has to finish and there has to be relegation because of the teams in the Championship.

Everyone’s talking about Leeds and West Brom coming up, but there are a lot of teams who have invested a lot of money to make the play-offs and they want that opportunity to fight for a spot in the Premier League.

We want this season to finish with integrity. The only thing that needs to be missing is a crowd so that people can have minimal complaints about the outcome.

