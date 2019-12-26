Harry Kane and Dele Alli scored second half goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat Brighton in the lunch time Boxing Day kick-off and close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea to three points.

Jose Mourinho made two changes from his side that lost 2-0 at home to Chelsea on Sunday, with Ryan Sessegnon replacing the suspended Heung-min Son while Harry Winks took the place of Eric Dier in midfield.

And it was Winks who played a delightful ball over the top for Harry Kane as Tottenham thought they had broken the deadlock, only for VAR to rule the England international marginally offside.

Brighton - who thrashed Spurs 3-0 in one of Mauricio Pochettino's final games - seemed to be buoyed by the hosts' disallowed goal and they found themselves ahead eight minutes before the interval through Adam Webster's bullet header.

Kane wouldn't be denied, however, and he levelled the scores in the 53rd-minute, volleying home a rebound after Mat Ryan had made a good save initially. It was his eighth goal in just five Boxing Day appearances for Spurs.

After a first half in which they were too pedestrian-like, Spurs were much improved after the restart and in the 72nd-minute Alli gave the hosts the lead after a fine team move involving substitute Christian Eriksen and Serge Aurier, guiding the ball past Ryan with a first time shot.

It was a lead they would hold onto comfortably to move up to fifth place ahead of Thursday's later games. Brighton remain 13th.

TALKING POINT

A game of two halves: In the first half Tottenham were much too pedestrian-like, there were too many square passes in midfield and with Brighton's opener, their defence was exposed once again. It's now just one clean sheet in Mourinho's first 10 games as Spurs boss.

But after the restart it was much more like the Spurs of old. Inspired by Kane's fine equaliser, the brilliance of Lucas Moura and the introduction of Eriksen, there was much more pace and drive about their approach play, their interplay was promising and through Alli's fifth goal in seven games, Mourinho's men returned to winning ways.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Tottenham): Tottenham's talisman worked hard, led by example and got Spurs back into the game.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Aurier 7, Sanchez 6, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Winks 7, Sissoko 5, Moura 8, Alli 7, Sessegnon 6, Kane 8.. subs: Dier 5, Lo Celso 6, Eriksen 7.

Brighton: Ryan 7, Schelotto 7, Webster 7, Duffy 6, Burn 7, Bernardo 6, Stephens 6, Mooy 7, Gross 7, Alzate 7, Connolly 5.. subs: Bissouma N/A, Trossard 5, Maupay 5.

KEY MOMENTS

24' - Goal ruled out! A wonderful ball over the top from Winks releases Kane, who times his run to perfection. Ryan is caught in no man's land and the England international side foots it home with aplomb. But wait, it's going to VAR... NO GOAL! VAR rules Kane offside. There must have only been centimetres in it.

37' - GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Brighton (Webster): This will count! Gross whips in a lovely free-kick, Webster rises like a salmon and powers it past the helpless Gazzaniga. Spurs' zonal-marking will be questioned.

49' - Chance! Brighton have a fantastic opportunity to double their lead - and it's far too easy. Mooy whips in a cross, finding the unmarked Connolly but he mistimes his jump and it comes off his shoulder rather than his head and loops high over the bar.

53' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Brighton (Kane): Kane levels the scores! It's great persistence from Moura who squeezes through a crowd of players before the ball ricochets into the path of Kane. His volley is saved by Ryan but it falls fortuitously into Kane's path once more and he makes no mistake with the rebound.

72' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-1 Brighton (Alli): Spurs have turned it around! And it's a lovely team goal. Eriksen's exquisite ball to the back post is cut back by Aurier and Alli guides it first-time past Ryan to give Tottenham the lead for the first time in the match.

KEY STATS