Frank Lampard picked up his first victory as Chelsea manager with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Premier League’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off started explosively, with both sides scoring twice in the opening half an hour. The match was settled midway through the second half, with Tammy Abraham’s low drive securing all three points for Chelsea.

Norwich gave another good account of themselves, with Teemu Pukki scoring for the third Premier League game in a row. They are enterprising in attack but it should concern manager Daniel Farke that they have now conceded eight goals in just three matches.

Chelsea’s young side now have their first win after a stuttering start to the season under Lampard. The performances of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham will give their manager confidence that his faith in such burgeoning talent is pushing Chelsea in the right direction.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ GOAL! Norwich City 0 Chelsea 1 (Abraham 3) What a start for Chelsea! Pulisic carries the ball to the Norwich area, and lays it off to Azpilicueta. He stands the ball up into the area, and Abraham drills a half volley into the bottom corner as it lands.

6’ GOAL! Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 6) Chelsea 1 Norwich strike back immediately! Great work from Buendia works a crossing position for Pukki in the Chelsea area. He drills into into the six-yard box, where Cantwell arrives to calmly slot it into the net. What a start!

17’ GOAL! Norwich City 1 Chelsea 2 (Mount 17) Another superb goal for Chelsea! A lovely slipped pass from Pulisic releases Mount into the Norwich area. He cuts across Hanley and thwacks a high, right-footed drive into the corner of Krul's net. That's two in two for Mount now, what a talent he is.

30’ GOAL! Norwich City 2 (Pukki 30) Chelsea 2 Pukki's done it again! Buendia gets the ball in the hole between the Chelsea midfield and defence. He slips a ball through the right side channel to Pukki in the penalty area, and his low drive goes through Kepa and into the net!

68’ GOAL! Norwich City 2 Chelsea 3 (Abraham 68) Abraham has scored again! A lovely guided pass finds him on the edge of the Norwich area. He cuts across both Hanley and Godfrey to open the shooting angle, and drills a low right footed shot past Krul and into the net.

72’ NORWICH HIT THE BAR! Buendia whips a corner in from the left, Godfrey rises superbly and clangs his header off the crossbar and away.

TALKING POINT

Norwich scored two well-worked goals today and looked a live threat every time they were in the final third. They are a thoroughly entertaining side to watch, but although they have scored six goals in three games they have also conceded eight. Farke’s brand of high risk, high-octane football worked brilliantly in the Championship last season, but both Liverpool and Chelsea have swarmed over them and forced crucial mistakes in the first three games. Not all examinations will be as tough for Norwich, but can their style of football get the results they need against the rest of the Premier League?

MAN OF THE MATCH – Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

The young forward returned to the Chelsea starting team today, after dropping to the bench for the home game against Leicester last Sunday. It was a big call for Lampard to bench Oliver Giroud and reinstate Abraham today, but he was repaid in full. Abraham scored two excellent goals and gave a commanding performance as the focal point of Chelsea’s attack.

PLAYER RATINGS

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul 7; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Godfrey 7, Lewis 6; Trybull 5, Leitner 6; Buendia 7, Stiepermann 6, Cantwell 7; Pukki 7

SUBS: Vrancic 6, McLean 6, Srbeny 6

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga 6; Azplicueta 7, Christensen 6, Zouma 6, Emerson 6; Kovacic 7, Jorginho 6; Barkley 6, Mount 7, Pulisic 7; Abraham 8

SUBS: Alonso 6, Willian 6, Giroud 6

