MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

It doesn’t matter whether you are #OleIn or #OleOut

Should it be #OleIn or #OleOut? Well, it is pretty clear what Rio Ferdinand is. See below.

Fair play to him for, in his own words, rolling up on the fan TV phenomenon. However, it doesn't really matter whether United fans are #InsertManagersNameIn or #InsertManagersNameOut because the innards of the club are rotten and the manager is just the veneer. The greatness of Sir Alex Ferguson mitigated the shambles at boardroom level. However, Ferguson was a generational manager of which there are, by definition, only a few knocking about.

And no elite-level manager - never mind a generational manager - would go anywhere near United until there is an overhaul at executive level.

United have admitted as much by continually briefing that they were about to appoint a director of football that they never appoint. And that lack of football nous at boardroom level has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer without the spine of a team. That is a minimum any manager of any team of any repute expects. Yet, Solskjaer does not have that.

At this stage it doesn't matter who the manager is as United will be a poor outfit.

Oh, they lost 2-0 to West Ham on Sunday.

VAR

So, two goals chalked off this weekend for offside; two goals by fairly small margins. A complete sham. The offside law is a sham and the application of it via VAR is a sham.

Heung-min Son was a hair's breadth offside, and as Jonathan Wilson explains in greater depth and with better understanding than The Warm-Up ever could, the system has a margin of error broader than a hair's breadth. Clear and obvious indeed.

Mason Mount was, to be fair, probably clearly and obviously offside in the build-up to Cesar Azpilicueta's disallowed goal. However, for reasons unknown the powers that be have deemed it inappropriate for that fact to be shown to match-going fans - yeah, the lifeblood of football are left guessing as to why a goal has been chalked off. Madness.

Tottenham lost 2-1 at Leicester and Chelsea lost 2-1 against Liverpool.

Arsenal gunna Arsenal

But what is it to Arsenal? Go 1-0 down against a vastly - on paper - inferior team. Tick. Get a man sent off while trying to claw back said lead. Tick. Win a penalty while a goal down and a man down. Tick. Concede immediately after levelling the match? Tick. End up wining 3-2. Tickish.

Depending on your affiliation, Arsenal are either outrageously frustrating or the most entertaining outfit in the league.

Either way, the Gunners somehow emerged from their Sunday afternoon encounter with Aston Villa clutching all three points courtesy of a 3-2 win and sit in fourth position in the most open race for a top four spot in years.

IN THE CHANNELS

Goalkeeping. Of. The. Highest. Order.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero - James Maddison

If you're going to wear a shocking bag you better own it...

...not only did Madders own it, he owned the Sun's social media desk too.

Zero – Bernardo Silva

No words should really suffice to describe this sort of behaviour. Alas, not, it appears, for people who need to be reminded in 2019 that this sort of going on is not acceptable.

RETRO CORNER

The Warm-Up loves the real Ronaldo. It was his 43rd birthday over the weekend, so FIFA pumped out some of his best bits.

What a player.

