After languishing in League One only three years ago, recruitment has been integral to Wolves' development into a top-flight force to be reckoned with.

Nuno Espirito Santo won 56 of his first 100 games as manager, and having joined an elite group of foreign head coaches to have succeeded in his first season in the Premier League, the Portuguese is under no illusions of the challenge he faces improving on seventh place.

Nuno said: "There will be stronger squads, there will be better players, so we have to prepare ourselves better, and it will be tougher because we want to improve.

"When you want to improve, you have to dedicate more time. It will be tougher on a daily basis, not just in the competition itself, but on a daily basis. We have to demand more from ourselves."

What impact will the Europa League have?

With the promise of the Europa League group stages should they get through the next two qualifying rounds, a difficult and challenging second album lies ahead. Having struck gold, a season of consolidation shackled by the burden of continental football may lie in store.

Their return to the top flight as a force is an enticing story for many traditionalists, and they’ve done so in an attractive manner, bloodying the nose of many top six sides last season - claiming wins against Spurs, Chelsea, United and Arsenal.

Having taken 16 points from their 12 games in the league against the top six, breaking into the established elite has to be the next target for a club brimful of ambition.

Raul Jimenez is already up and running for the seasonGetty Images

Ipswich enjoyed a fine season back in the Premier League and the next season it all fell apart and ended in relegation. There have been countless other examples in recent times.

Newcastle (2012), Southampton (2015), Everton (2017) and Burnley (2018) have all been derailed in recent times by having to juggle the two competitions into autumn, and having started the campaign on July 25, competing on four fronts could leave the squad overstretched.

But there’s a different feel to this Wolves side, identifiable from a style of football that was already suited to the top flight before promotion, and one that has continued to strengthen and spend money in certain areas so not to overly disrupt the key ethos that Nuno has built over the past two years.

Overcoming the sense of the known

Wolves arrived back in the Premier League last year after collecting 99 points from 46 games in the Championship, and having been heralded as one of the best teams to ever grace the division in its most recent guise, very few expected them to struggle.

But there was still a sense of the unknown for the established elite, so replicating that element of surprise with the added complication of Thursday-Sunday football has been at the forefront of Nuno's mind.

Wolves pose during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round 2nd Leg match against CrusadersGetty Images

Constructed around solid coaching, Wolves were unlike other promoted teams, on the verge of Europa League football but somehow retaining a lingering air of disappointment at not breaking into the top six.

Nuno said this week when asked about the club's on-going experience in Europe: “We are very proud because achieving what we achieved in the Premier League last season was very important, it was huge for the club and fans, and for us it’s a challenge as a group of professionals that we want to embrace, we want to compete.

" There’s always someone there to support us and it’s fantastic. We’re going to have someone there. In Shanghai we had fans, tomorrow for sure there will be someone with a Wolves shirt there. They’re incredible, we cannot thank them enough. "

Wolves have already made light work of Northern Ireland's Crusaders in the opening qualifying round, winning 6-1 on aggregate, and a 6,370-mile round trip to Armenian club Pyunik Yerevan will act as the ideal acid test, just three days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Can Wolves make a fast start?

Opening five fixtures: Leicester (A), Manchester United (H), Burnley (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H)

Wolves take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, 72 hours after their gruelling trip to Yerevan before hosting Manchester United at Molineux. So soon into the season, both opponents represent the ideal indicator - a side seeking to emulate their success of last term, and another they seek to catch.

So how do Wolves improve on seventh? Is winning the ‘Everton Cup’ as some have described finishing the best of the rest, the best Wolves can hope to achieve?

Wolves fans know a successful first season back in the top flight is historically hard to replicateEurosport

Well, they've already claimed the Asia Trophy after defeating Manchester City on penalties, and there are cracks among several of those who make up the top six.

The side finished nine points off sixth-placed United last season, despite all the problems at Old Trafford, and while Ole Gunnar Solskajer has moved to address the defence, issues remain further up the pitch.

Arsenal's defence has been suspect for several years now, with over 50 goals conceded in each of their last two Premier League seasons, while Chelsea are currently under the cloud of a transfer ban - so there is scope for Wolves to capitalise on the state of uncertainty.

Nuno adds to squad depth

Espirito Santo is renowned for being a reluctant rotator, as he used just 21 players last season. Indeed, nine players played over 30 league games last term - and he fielded the same starting XI for the opening nine fixtures.

Depth has been brought to his squad with the arrival of Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan, an out-and-out striker who is seeking to get his career back on track after struggling for game time at the San Siro club.

Cutrone has a good track record in the Europa League, where he scored eight goals and provided two assists in his 14 games in the competition for Milan, and at the age of 21, the Italian has plenty of potential that can ease the load on Raul Jimenez.

Patrick Cutrone is Wolves' most high-profile summer signingGetty Images

Espirito Santo has also allowed Helder Costa (Leeds, loan) and Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham, loan) to depart, but the presence and influence of Jorge Mendes means players of Champions League calibre are still being attracted to the Midlands.

Leander Dendoncker joined Jimenez in making his loan switch permanent, while centre-back Jesus Vallejo has signed for the season from Real Madrid.

He could fit in alongside Conor Coady and Willy Boly with Espirito Santo likely to stick to his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation - and Wolves have managed to retain their best players this summer.

Wolves' 57 points last term were the most from any newly-promoted side since Ipswich in 2001, and even Nuno appears to have conceded that greater squad depth is needed to avoid any dreaded second-season syndrome: Pedro Neto has signed from Lazio for £18m in a double deal alongside Bruno Jordao.

Star names need to repeat trick

Jimenez enjoyed a stellar year on loan, scoring 13 goals and supplying a further 10 assists. The Mexican has already begun repaying the £32.6m fee to make the switch permanent as he scored twice in the second leg against Crusaders.

Jimenez accounts for a sizable chunk of the £81.4m spend by the Midlands club this summer in a bid to ensure they don't go the same way as many before them - only Manchester United, Aston Villa and Arsenal can boast a bigger net spend, with only £3.2m coming in for transfer sales - centre half Kourtney Hause joining Villa on a permanent basis.

Matt Doherty and Conor Coady may be doing plenty of travelling this seasonGetty Images

Matt Doherty provided a major threat down the right last season, scoring eight goals in all competitions. The Republic of Ireland international's 46 shots, 40 shots inside the penalty area and 17 shots on target ranked top among defenders.

Another player who is set to continue catching the eye is Diogo Jota. After a quiet first half to last season in which he failed to register a goal or an assist in the opening 14 Gameweeks, a positional switch paid dividends.

Jota was initially deployed by Espirito Santo as a left winger, but a move to a more central role led to the Portuguese scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in his next 20 appearances.

Become more than 'Top Six bullies'

Diogo Jota was left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Brighton at Molineux in AprilPA Sport

Wolves demonstrated that they are best suited to playing as a counter-attacking outfit as they thrived in games against the big boys, by somehow managing to lose twice to Huddersfield as well as once against Cardiff, while five points were dropped against Brighton.

Indeed, seven points from a possible 18 games against last season's bottom three is certainly an area that Nuno will want to see vast improvement in.

Despite achieving seventh place last season, a good run in the Europa League and another top half finish would represent progress this time around - Wolves have the quality for a successful second album.

- Ben Grounds