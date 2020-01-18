Premier League

Spurs looked the more dangerous side in the early part of the first half, with Son Heung-Min consistently finding himself with plenty of space on the left wing, and Watford looking for answers in terms of how to shut him down.

However Watford defended deeply and try as they might, Spurs failed to thread their way around the home side.

The hornets looked a little better, creatively speaking, as the match went on and took more chances, though there may be some debate over whether or not Etienne Capoue deserved to remain on the pitch after a high challenge on Japhet Tanganga. VAR deemed it to be acceptable, at least more so than the reckless challenge on Giovani Lo Celso moments later, which saw the midfielder booked.

Watford kept up the momento in the second half, which was fairly one-sided, looking to be the side pressing forward more.

Spurs were put out when calls for a handball were dismissed by the ref, only for a handball decision to then go against them moments later, thanks to Jan Vertonghen.

It was Troy Deeney who took the penalty, but it was not his best and certainly not enough to outsmart Paulo Gazzaniga.

In the final moments of the game, it looked like Spurs would take home the full three points as the ball made it as far as the line but not quite over it before new boy Ignacio Pussetto cleared it, salvaging a point for his team.

Spurs next face Norwich in the league on Wednesday, while Watford face Aston Villa on Tuesday.

TALKING POINT - Has the Mourinho effect taken hold at Spurs?

To call this match lacklustre would be an understatement. Watford were the brighter team in the end, and though Mourinho certainly has some squad difficulties going against him at the moment, fans may start to question what kind of football they’re likely to see under the so-called Special One”.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ismaila Sarr

Defensively, Sarr put n a solid shift but also covered a lot of ground and put in some great crosses.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 7, Mariappa 6, Dawson 6, Cathcart 6, Masina 6, Chalobah 7, Capoue 7, Sarr 7, Doucoure 7, Deulofeu 7, Deeney 6. Subs: Pereyra 6.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 7, Aurier 6, Alderweireld 6, Vertonghen 6, Tanganga 6, Winks 6, Alli 7, Lamela 6, Lo Celso 6, Son Heung-Min 7, Lucas Moura 6. Subs: Eriksen 6, Carvalho Fernandes 7.

KEY MOMENTS

69’ Spurs are not going to like this - that’s a penalty after a handball by Vertonghen.

70’ SAVE! A short run up by Deeney and Gazzaniga is on it. Watford will regret this.

90+2’ CLOSE! The ball is LITERALLY ON THE LINE as Pussetto clears it off. three points for Spurs now would be a horror show for Watford.

