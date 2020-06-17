Football
Premier League

Premier League players take a knee at kick-off

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Premier League players take knee at kick-off

Image credit: Eurosport

ByBen Snowball
4 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@BenSnowball

Manchester City and Arsenal’s players followed the example set by Aston Villa and Sheffield United by taking a knee ahead of kick-off in their Premier League match.

The players, wearing shirts with Black Lives Matter across the back instead of surnames, paused to support the BLM movement at Villa Park and the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League

Controversy as Aston Villa hold Sheffield United on Premier League return

AN HOUR AGO

There was also a moment's silence before kick-off in memory of those who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sheffield United and Aston Villa were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight's Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement," read a joint statement from Villa and the Blades.

"In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart both clubs hope that the act of 'taking a knee' will send a strong message of unity and amplify the many messages of support from Premier League players and the wider football family.

"The directors of both clubs, Chris Wilder, Dean Smith, Billy Sharp, Jack Grealish and the players of United and Villa are in full support of this action. We believe that 'taking a knee' at the start of the fixture and after the pre-match minute's silence, allowed both clubs to pay their respects to Covid-19 victims and to show the deep gratitude we all feel for our brave and selfless front-line workers."

The kneeling gesture comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Several Premier League clubs in recent weeks have kneeled to show their support for the cause. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised the gesture as a way to protest racial issues.

Premier League

Goal-line technology fail! Hawk-Eye apologise after stunning incident denies Sheffield United

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Pedro unwilling to play for Chelsea after agreeing Roma deal - report

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Sterling scores first Premier League goal since resumption

24 MINUTES AGO
Football

VAR called into action as Eibar draw with Athletic Bilbao

43 MINUTES AGO
Bundesliga

Mainz boost survival hopes with shock win over Borussia Dortmund

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Controversy as Aston Villa hold Sheffield United on Premier League return

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Premier League

Paper Round: Inter Milan to bid for Mane, Nasri to join Balotelli at Nice

31/07/2017 AT 21:59
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articlePedro unwilling to play for Chelsea after agreeing Roma deal - report
Next articleGoal-line technology fail! Hawk-Eye apologise after stunning incident denies Sheffield United