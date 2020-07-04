Premier League race for Champions League: Have Arsenal entered the fray?

It was a Super Saturday for Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Wolves were kept from the door as Arsenal entered the race for Champions League football.

The Premier League standings

So… what now?

Sheffield United travel to Burnley on Sunday, and then there will be five rounds of Premier League matches remaining. It means the top-four race looks set to go to the wire, and it’s worth fast-forwarding to the last day of action on July 26, because there are two crucial matches on that final Sunday.

Leicester vs Man Utd

Chelsea vs Wolves

It could not have been scripted better. Arsenal host Watford at the same time, and it would be some feat if Mikel Arteta’s side can take advantage of other sides dropping points on that final afternoon…

Are Arsenal contenders?

The Premier League matches are being played at such speed it was just a fortnight ago when Arsenal were seemingly crumbling after two straight defeats, but three wins on the spin have put them back in contention for a Champions League place.

It did not seem likely when the Arsenal players trundled off at the Amex after losing to Brighton, but eight goals and zero conceded in their last three matches has lifted their spirits and hopes of reaching the competition.

Arsenal are still eight points behind Chelsea, however, and with just five games to go they may well be hoping for a crucial decision to go against Manchester City if they are to make the Champions League…

City decision imminent?

It should only be a matter of days before we hear whether Manchester City have had a two-year European ban overturned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said a decision would be made in the first half of July. Should it be upheld then City – currently second – will have to prepare for two years without European football.

It would also free up a place in the Champions League, meaning fifth could yet secure a place in Europe’s premier competition.

United currently occupy fifth having won three straight league matches themselves. They will of course hope to catch Chelsea and Leicester, but could yet benefit if City’s appeal is rejected.

Crucial clashes before the final day

In no time at all, it will be Arsenal vs Leicester on Tuesday. Another key clash in what is the first of three tough matches for the Gunners.

Arsenal then head to Tottenham on July 12 before hosting champions Liverpool on July 15.

Elsewhere, Chelsea travel to Liverpool on July 22 while Sheffield United – still not out of the race – will have a crucial say, taking on Wolves (July 8), Chelsea (July 11) and Leicester (July 16).

