You do not need to be a Premier League scout to have noticed the impact Bruno Fernandes has had on Manchester United following his arrival from Sporting, writes Martyn Thomas.

With a near-permanent grin etched across his face, Fernandes hit the ground running at Old Trafford. His first nine appearances produced three goals and four assists as United put together an 11-game unbeaten run.

For an initial outlay of £47 million, the club had seemingly purchased a commodity as integral as it is intangible: confidence. And it proved infectious.

In his second game for the club, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Fernandes drove his new team forward. Having already hit the outside of the post with an outrageous free-kick, the Portuguese produced the pin-point corner from which Harry Maguire headed in United’s second goal in a 2-0 win.

The United captain’s celebration, hands on his hips in front of a jubilant away end, suggested a belief had returned to the team. Back-to-back 2-0 defeats to Liverpool and Burnley seemed a lifetime ago.

A season that had teetered on the brink had received fresh impetus, and Fernandes seemed to be at the heart of everything good the team was doing.

Following that Monday night in west London came a man-of-the-match performance against Watford, in which the Portuguese won and converted a penalty, a goal against Club Brugge and a last-minute equaliser at Everton.

It was Fernandes’ delicious, scooped free-kick that found Anthony Martial to open the scoring in the 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, and there was an assist too in the 5-0 Europa League first-leg demolition of LASK in Austria.

But that last match, on March 12, was played behind closed doors and as coronavirus swept the globe, football was put on hold.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Fred after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United Image credit: Getty Images

Even in lockdown, though, United’s newest idol has proved a positive force, whether that’s through clips of him striking free-kicks into the top corner at training or swearing, in English, at midfield colleague Fred as the Brazilian attempts to take a penalty in his back garden.

And with the Premier League set to return on June 17, and United scheduled to play Tottenham in London two days later, there is plenty for the United faithful to be excited about.

One of the more remarkable aspects of the Fernandes effect is that it happened while both Paul Pogba and the team’s player of the season, Marcus Rashford, were injured.

Both are back in full training ahead of the game against Spurs, and have publicly voiced their excitement about playing with Fernandes.

Rashford’s pace and movement, particularly in wide areas, should ensure he can link well with his new team-mate, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely want to find a place for all three in his starting line-up.

All clubs face a congested fixture list, with games every three or four days until August, meaning fitness will dictate exactly how much action Fernandes, Pogba and Rashford see together.

But there is another interesting dynamic at work. When Ed Woodward finalised the deal to bring Fernandes to the Premier League he was more than likely working under the proviso that Pogba would be leaving for Real Madrid this summer.

That deal does not appear to be completely dead, but the financial impact of COVID-19 could mean the Frenchman ends up hanging around at Old Trafford for longer than he had envisioned.

Ever since his return to Manchester in 2016, questions have been asked about where to play Pogba to get the best out of him.

At times he has seemed weighed down by creative responsibility at Old Trafford, particularly at the end of Jose Mourinho’s reign. Fernandes’ arrival is a chance to share that burden.

Should Solskjaer stick with his favoured midfield three for the trip to the Tottenham Stadium, then with one of Fred, Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay screening the back four, Fernandes and Pogba would both have some licence to attack.

Even if the United boss decided to go with the insurance of two defensive midfielders for such a pivotal away game, then either player could be shifted slightly higher up the pitch.

United return to Premier League action with their toughest two matches, against Spurs and Sheffield United, but then don’t play a top-six team until the final day.

Fans at Old Trafford will hope that Fernandes, and Pogba, will still be smiling come July 26.

By Martyn Thomas

