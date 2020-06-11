Football
Premier League

Rashford still impressing after hitting remarkable coronavirus support goal

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
11/06/2020 at 18:08
@MichaelHincks

Marcus Rashford’s actions during the coronavirus lockdown have proved that he is an inspiration, and not just for the next generation, writes Michael Hincks.

There were three million reasons to celebrate Rashford’s incredible efforts during the coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, three million reasons why his actions deserve recognition from the UK's health secretary.

'This is about humanity' - Rashford urges government U-turn on Free School Meals

AN HOUR AGO

The Manchester United forward has been working with charity FareShare to help provide meals for vulnerable people across the UK.

On Thursday, Rashford reached a mighty milestone, tweeting:

Guys, I have AMAZING news!! We had a goal that by end of June FareShare would be able to supply 3 million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support … And whilst I’m celebrating this, there is SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help.

The landmark typifies Rashford’s relentless work during the coronavirus lockdown, and at 22, he is not only showing a maturity beyond his age, but he is also going above and beyond the duties expected of a Premier League footballer.

It has been more than two months since health secretary Matt Hancock said the following: “Given the sacrifices that many people are making, including some of my colleagues in the NHS who have made the ultimate sacrifice... I think the first thing that Premier League footballers can do is make a contribution, take a pay cut and play their part.”

Play Icon
WATCH

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02

So perhaps a thank you is in order?

This attempt to make scapegoats out of a small but widely-recognised group of millionaires in the UK was a cheap shot by Hancock, and ultimately well wide of the mark, for Rashford has blown this stereotype that footballers are over-paid and self-centred right out of the water. He has hit the target – a three-million one no less – and has vowed to keep on going.

He isn’t the only one. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was instrumental in gathering Premier League captains to form the coronavirus relief fund, Danny Rose has repeatedly supported the NHS in the form of both money and pizza donations, while other footballers have continued to reach out to those struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

But what is remarkable about Rashford is that he has the wisdom to know he can use his platform for good, to make change, and inspire others while doing so.

From lending his voice to the Black Lives Matter movement, to messaging academy players and providing PE classes for youngsters, Rashford’s actions during the coronavirus lockdown have been nothing short of inspiring.

And while football tribalism will return with the Premier League next week, we can at least remain united in recognising Rashford’s achievements, and realising that English football has at least one vocal leader for years to come.

