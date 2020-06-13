Football
Premier League

Premier League return talks came too soon, says Moyes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

David Moyes

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said it was the wrong time to discuss resuming the Premier League season when the United Kingdom was still gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has caused over 41,000 deaths in the UK.

The government last month opened the door for elite sport to resume and the Premier League said it would restart its season on June 17.

Premier League

Liverpool's celebrations won't be the same without fans, says McManaman

AN HOUR AGO

"At the start of all this I thought integrity was being used in the wrong way," Moyes told the Times.

"Some of the debate about coming back to football when there were so many people dying in hospitals and care homes. I thought it was the wrong time to be discussing the integrity of some football games. We had to wait for the right time."

All 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday approved a range of matchday protocols for the season's resumption but Moyes says there are lots of questions that still need to be answered.

"Has the bus driver been tested? If we are flying, has everyone been tested, when and by who? I don’t think we’ll get all the answers but we have to get on with it," he added.

West Ham, 16th in the league, will resume their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on June 20.

Premier League

Spurs stars were "on their knees" last season, says Lloris

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Dramatic finale as Valencia denied by 10-man Levante

10 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Players must use status as role models to fight racism, says Arsenal's Leno

16 MINUTES AGO
Transfers

Borussia Dortmund beat Manchester United to Jude Bellingham - Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Spurs stars were "on their knees" last season, says Lloris

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Liverpool's celebrations won't be the same without fans, says McManaman

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

On This Day: 'Sheer genius' - Trump shows off with behind-back black

06/05/2020 AT 16:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Premier League

How can Manchester United keep De Gea at Old Trafford?

13/02/2017 AT 08:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleSociety should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger
Next articleLiverpool's celebrations won't be the same without fans, says McManaman