Football
Premier League

Premier League returns - LIVE updates ahead of restart

Etihad Stadium, general shot

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

Follow live updates as the Premier League resumes after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Arsenal travelling to Manchester City

11:45 - Arteta set for reunion with former mentor

Premier League

Ryan Fraser rejects short-term Bournemouth contract extension ahead of Premier League restart

41 MINUTES AGO

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta famously turned down a coaching role with Arsenal to become Manchester City's assistant manager and learn his trade from Pep Guardiola before returning to the Emirates, where he had been club captain, in December. His first trip back to City, against whom Arsenal have a miserable recent record provides him with a reunion with his old mentor, and the two are planning to share a socially distanced glass of wine.

"So excited to see him...he knows absolutely everything of us, he was an incredibly important part of our success in the last years, he helped us to be who we are," said Guardiola, who lost his mother during the pandemic and donated €1 million to his native Spain to help in the fight against COVID.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta (Manchester City)

Image credit: Eurosport

11:15 - What to expect from the Premier League

Jose Mourinho will obviously find a way to use his extended allotment of five substitutions in the first half in a fit of blind rage, but what else is going to happen in the rest of the Premier League season? We've got you covered...

Play Icon
WATCH

The Premier League is returning: 9 things you can expect...

00:02:02

11:00 - Before we were so rudely interrupted...

During the dark days of April, when Britain had ground to a halt and it seemed as though turning a corner in the coronavirus pandemic may never happen, football was a distant dream. But after a 100-day absence, the Premier League is back tonight. New cases and death figures are falling and non-essential shops in England are back open again. Our nation's pubs, restaurants and cafes will soon follow. And a much-needed dose of normality will return with our national sport. And how - Arsenal's trip to Manchester City, coming after Aston Villa take on Sheffield United provides the perfect entrée to a full weekend of top-flight action.

Premier League

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s impossible job – stop being the joke

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Matt Hancock calls Marcus Rashford 'Daniel' on live TV over Boris Johnson U-turn

4 HOURS AGO
What's On

