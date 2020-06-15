Football
Premier League

Arteta's job at Arsenal harder than Lampard's at Chelsea - Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas of Monaco during the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Toulouse at Stade Louis II on February 2, 2019

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas believes that Mikel Arteta's job at the Emirates is tougher than Frank Lampard's at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta, who was signed shortly after Fabregas left Arsenal for Barcelona in the summer of 2011, returned to the Emirates in December following the sacking of Unai Emery and has made a steady start to his first managerial role.

Lampard, meanwhile, got the top job at Stamford Bridge last summer after a year with Derby County and looks set to lead his club into the Champions League but the 33-year-old believes the England legend's task was easier.

"Chelsea took a gamble with Frank because it was only his second year as a main coach and he's done very well," Fabregas, who now plays for Monaco, told the Guardian.

Play Icon
WATCH

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37

"With Mikel, it's a little bit of the same. He's been with Pep [Guardiola] for three years, and I'm sure he's like a master for any young coach that wants to start being a manager.

"I think he's done well [so far] and I'm sure he's brought back some values to the club that was needed.

"Obviously it's a much harder job than Chelsea in terms of rebuilding the squad, and they are very young, and they had problems because [Arteta] started much further down the line than Chelsea, but I'm positive that they will pick up very soon and that next season could be the one for them."

