Wolves hit back to win at Norwich

Wolverhampton Wanderers got back to winning ways as they punished relegation-threatened Norwich City with a second-half comeback to win 2-1.

After their 11-match unbeaten run was ended by Tottenham Hotspur the previous week, Wolves were dreadful before halftime but goals by Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez sealed victory.

Roared on by the Carrow Road faithful Norwich outplayed Wolves in the first half and had they been more ruthless the points could have been in the bag before the interval.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio produced a smart early save to deny Kenny Mclean and then turned Alex Tettey's low drive against the post as Norwich swarmed forward.

Norwich took the lead in the 17th minute when Wolves failed to clear McLean's cross and Todd Cantwell smashed the ball home.

Teemu Pukki was twice denied by the over-worked Patricio as Wolves staggered to halftime only a goal in arrears.

Predictably, Wolves were a different proposition after the break and equalised after 62 minutes when the increasingly-influential Joao Moutinho whipped in a cross that Saiss met with a powerful header.

Norwich were deflated and Wolves snatched victory in the 81st minute with Jimenez on hand to convert a rebound after keeper Tim Krul saved Matt Doherty's point-blank effort.

Saints climb out of relegation zone with 3-1 win at Villa

Two goals from in-form striker Danny Ings helped Southampton to a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, as the visitors climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Southampton grabbed the early advantage at Villa Park after Shane Long chased down a long ball behind the Villa backline, but his effort was parried by goalkeeper Tom Heaton, only for Ings to score from the rebound.

The visitors doubled their lead on the half-hour mark after a James Ward-Prowse corner found an unmarked Jack Stephens, who headed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Villa suffered another setback just minutes after halftime as a botched clearance from Marvelous Nakamba landed at the feet of Ings, who fired his shot past Heaton for his seventh goal in the last seven league matches.

Villa showed an alarming lack of fight in the second until midfielder Jack Grealish pulled one back through a spectacular volley with 15 minutes to play.

McBurnie's winner at Brighton keeps Sheffield United flying high

Oliver McBurnie scored the only goal of the game as Sheffield United extended their superb unbeaten away record in this season's Premier League with a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

The visitors had already had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) when McBurnie exploited indecision in the Brighton defence to take control of a long ball and lash home the winner midway through the first half.

David McGoldrick almost made it 2-0 early in the second half, snapping up another poor header and rounding the goalkeeper before shooting into the side netting with the goal at his mercy.

Brighton's attacking fortunes improved slightly in the second half as the rain poured down, with teenage striker Connolly proving a handful with his quick feet and direct style, but they could not force an equaliser.

Late Rodriguez goal seals Burnley win at Bournemouth

A last-gasp goal from Jay Rodriguez helped Burnley snatch a 1-0 away victory over Bournemouth in a scrappy affair at the Vitality Stadium.

Both teams struggled to create chances in a physical mid-table clash played under heavy showers, with Bournemouth dominating possession.

Yet Burnley scored with their only attempt on target as forward Rodriguez nodded home a cross from Ashley Westwood in the 89th minute.