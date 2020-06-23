Premier League short-term deals deadline - LIVE updates

Premier League clubs must negotiate short-term extensions with players whose contracts are expiring today, or they can leave on June 30. Follow our live updates...

9:40 - McTominay signs

We have business already. Manchester United have agreed a new deal with Scott McTominay which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2025.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years."

Read our full story on this deal here: Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

9:30 - Good morning!

It's a deadline day... of sorts. The futures of key Premier League players such as Chelsea's Willian and Pedro, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, Newcastle's Matty Longstaff, Sheffield United's John Lundstram and West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta are still in doubt. Plus Arsenal's David Luiz, of course.

First up, take a read of our feature dedicated to this very day: The Premier League stars who must sign new deals by Tuesday... or miss rest of season

