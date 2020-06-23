Football
Premier League

Premier League short-term deals deadline passes: Willian, Pedro extend and more

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Pablo Zabaleta, Willian and David Luiz

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Premier League clubs had to negotiate short-term extensions with players whose contracts were expiring on Tuesday night, or they can leave on June 30.

Play Icon
WATCH

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11

Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines'

2 HOURS AGO

23:13 - Ngakia is leaving West Ham

22:06 - Arsenal contracts completed - report

21:56 - Willian, Pedro sign short-term extensions

It's done. Willian and Pedro have both signed short-term contract extensions until the end of the season and will also both be eligible to play in any remaining FA Cup and Champions League games.

21:38 - Arteta 'confident' of completing four deals

The clock is ticking but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos and Cedric Soares will sign short-term deals before tonight's deadline.

"I'm confident that we can do it. I hope so," he told reporters this evening.

"It's very complicated with the timing of it and some of the legal issues that are involved with that.

"The club is trying to finalise everything in the next few hours and we have no choice, we have to do it and even more with all the injuries we've had. We are trying to resolve this."

When asked about Mari, who Arsenal can sign permanently for a fee of around £8m, Arteta added: "We've been trying to get the deal done because we were happy with what Pablo can bring to us and the club were trying to finalise the deal.

"I think the club will announce that as quick as possible when everything is sorted. There were some legal issues that needed to get done, but our intention is to keep him."

20:05 - David Luiz 'has signed a new contract'

19:45 - Arthur starts for Barca tonight

18:10 - Taieb stays on

17:45 - ‘Why on earth not?’

Play Icon
WATCH

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35

16:17 - Arthur transfer fee 'agreed'

Juventus have agreed a hefty £72.5m fee with Barcelona to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur, according to Sky Sports.

15:47 - Willian signs extension - reports

Arguably the most high-profile player who could have been leaving a Premier League club imminently, Willian, has signed on until the end of the campaign, according to multiple UK media outlets.

His teammate Pedro is expected to follow suit later today. We'll of course bring you the news once it is made official by the club.

14:05 - Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice

Schneiderlin continues to play out a career without leaving a trace. He looked so impressive at Southampton and then... nowt.

14:00 - Soares set to extend Arsenal stay

Two words: Cedric Soares. Five words: will extend his Arsenal stay.

That's the rumour, anyway. It seems he will extend his contract at Southampton in order to prolong his loan period.

13:50 - Pedro to stay on?

Contrary to rumours, Pedro might be staying on at Chelsea.

Reports in Italy suggest that he could be around until the rest of the season. That would make some sense - regardless of other clubs wanting him, they might not want to front any cash until they can actually use him at some undetermined point.

12:00 - Rummenigge asks market to see sense

As the contract deadline races to its deadline tonight, Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warns that transfer fees are getting out of whack. He said:

"The transfer market has changed. There is not a lot of liquidity around and so there is a lack of demand. But there is no lack of supply for players eager to transfer.

"That will create adjustments to the prices, and the salaries are also hardly going to go up and that is the case for top players as well. Many top European clubs have announced intentions to decrease their payroll. We will also be treating this more carefully."

10:35 - Solskjaer: Henderson to stay at Sheffield United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Dean Henderson, their goalkeeper on loan at Sheffield United, is expeted to stay on at the Yorkshire club for the rest of the season. That's despite Sheffield United being a direct rival for a Champions League place.

As for David de Gea, who made yet another mistake in his last game, he remains 'the best goalkeeper in the world,' though the club's manager expects Henderson to ultimately be number one for club and country.

9:40 - McTominay signs

We have business already. Manchester United have agreed a new deal with Scott McTominay which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2025.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years."

Read our full story on this deal here: Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

9:30 - Good morning!

It's a deadline day... of sorts. The futures of key Premier League players such as Chelsea's Willian and Pedro, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, Newcastle's Matty Longstaff, Sheffield United's John Lundstram and West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta are still in doubt. Plus Arsenal's David Luiz, of course.

First up, take a read of our feature dedicated to this very day: The Premier League stars who must sign new deals by Tuesday... or miss rest of season

Premier League

Harry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby

3 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Bernd Leno out for up to six weeks, Gabriel Martinelli set to miss rest of the season

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Lightning strikes again for unhappy Genoa

39 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rakitic rescues win for sluggish Barca

39 MINUTES AGO
Football

West Ham relegation fears grow after defeat at Spurs

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines'

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Tennis

Ultimate Tennis Showdown highlights: Matteo Berrettini beats frustrated Benoit Paire

21/06/2020 AT 21:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleBernd Leno out for up to six weeks, Gabriel Martinelli set to miss rest of the season
Next articleHarry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby