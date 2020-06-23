Premier League short-term deals deadline passes: Willian, Pedro extend and more

Premier League clubs had to negotiate short-term extensions with players whose contracts were expiring on Tuesday night, or they can leave on June 30.

23:13 - Ngakia is leaving West Ham

22:06 - Arsenal contracts completed - report

21:56 - Willian, Pedro sign short-term extensions

It's done. Willian and Pedro have both signed short-term contract extensions until the end of the season and will also both be eligible to play in any remaining FA Cup and Champions League games.

21:38 - Arteta 'confident' of completing four deals

The clock is ticking but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos and Cedric Soares will sign short-term deals before tonight's deadline.

"I'm confident that we can do it. I hope so," he told reporters this evening.

"It's very complicated with the timing of it and some of the legal issues that are involved with that.

"The club is trying to finalise everything in the next few hours and we have no choice, we have to do it and even more with all the injuries we've had. We are trying to resolve this."

When asked about Mari, who Arsenal can sign permanently for a fee of around £8m, Arteta added: "We've been trying to get the deal done because we were happy with what Pablo can bring to us and the club were trying to finalise the deal.

"I think the club will announce that as quick as possible when everything is sorted. There were some legal issues that needed to get done, but our intention is to keep him."

20:05 - David Luiz 'has signed a new contract'

19:45 - Arthur starts for Barca tonight

18:10 - Taieb stays on

17:45 - ‘Why on earth not?’

16:17 - Arthur transfer fee 'agreed'

Juventus have agreed a hefty £72.5m fee with Barcelona to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur, according to Sky Sports.

15:47 - Willian signs extension - reports

Arguably the most high-profile player who could have been leaving a Premier League club imminently, Willian, has signed on until the end of the campaign, according to multiple UK media outlets.

His teammate Pedro is expected to follow suit later today. We'll of course bring you the news once it is made official by the club.

14:05 - Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice

Schneiderlin continues to play out a career without leaving a trace. He looked so impressive at Southampton and then... nowt.

14:00 - Soares set to extend Arsenal stay

Two words: Cedric Soares. Five words: will extend his Arsenal stay.

That's the rumour, anyway. It seems he will extend his contract at Southampton in order to prolong his loan period.

13:50 - Pedro to stay on?

Contrary to rumours, Pedro might be staying on at Chelsea.

Reports in Italy suggest that he could be around until the rest of the season. That would make some sense - regardless of other clubs wanting him, they might not want to front any cash until they can actually use him at some undetermined point.

12:00 - Rummenigge asks market to see sense

As the contract deadline races to its deadline tonight, Bayern Munich Karl-Heinz Rummenigge warns that transfer fees are getting out of whack. He said:

"The transfer market has changed. There is not a lot of liquidity around and so there is a lack of demand. But there is no lack of supply for players eager to transfer.

"That will create adjustments to the prices, and the salaries are also hardly going to go up and that is the case for top players as well. Many top European clubs have announced intentions to decrease their payroll. We will also be treating this more carefully."

10:35 - Solskjaer: Henderson to stay at Sheffield United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Dean Henderson, their goalkeeper on loan at Sheffield United, is expeted to stay on at the Yorkshire club for the rest of the season. That's despite Sheffield United being a direct rival for a Champions League place.

As for David de Gea, who made yet another mistake in his last game, he remains 'the best goalkeeper in the world,' though the club's manager expects Henderson to ultimately be number one for club and country.

9:40 - McTominay signs

We have business already. Manchester United have agreed a new deal with Scott McTominay which will keep him at Old Trafford until at least June 2025.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says: "Scott has done tremendously well since I joined and has been a vital part of our midfield. He brings determination, tenacity and skill to the game and we know that Scott’s attributes will be a major asset to the squad over the coming years."

Read our full story on this deal here: Scott McTominay signs new five-year Manchester United deal

9:30 - Good morning!

It's a deadline day... of sorts. The futures of key Premier League players such as Chelsea's Willian and Pedro, Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, Newcastle's Matty Longstaff, Sheffield United's John Lundstram and West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta are still in doubt. Plus Arsenal's David Luiz, of course.

First up, take a read of our feature dedicated to this very day: The Premier League stars who must sign new deals by Tuesday... or miss rest of season

