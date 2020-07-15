Football
Premier League

Premier League summer transfer window to run until October 5

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund runs with the ball during a training session with the new PUMA home kit on June 24, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany.

The Premier League said on Wednesday that the 2020 summer transfer window will open for 10 weeks from July 27 and close on Oct. 5, with a domestic-only window for English Football League (EFL) clubs until Oct. 16.

The league made the announcement after all shareholders agreed on the dates. It added that the transfer window was subject to the approval of FIFA.

The window, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent late finish to the season, opens one day after the completion of the top-flight campaign.

"Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from Oct. 5, closing 1700 BST on Oct. 16," the league said in a statement.

"During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

World soccer governing body FIFA had said in April that it would be flexible with transfer windows and allow them to be moved "so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season."

Clubs had been previously granted a one-day window to register new players on July 1.

Chelsea had made the first major transfer move ahead of next season, signing German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig last month. They have also signed Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam.

"But clubs have been announcing new signings for the 2020-21 campaign. No signings announced after July 1 will be registered by the Premier League until the beginning of the summer 2020 transfer window," the league said.

"So any new signings will only be able to play in 2020-21."

The Premier League season will conclude on July 26.

