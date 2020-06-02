Premier League teams follow Liverpool with #BlackLivesMatter message

Chelsea and Newcastle both posted #BlackLivesMatter messages from their training grounds.

The posts, which echoed Liverpool's message on Monday, were published on various social media accounts.

Liverpool players and staff took a knee during training at Anfield in a show of unity with the movement.

Newcastle United tweeted from their official page, while Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta posted from his own.

In the tweet, the Spaniard's said: "Enough is enough. We are all HUMANS. Together we are stronger. #BlackLivesMatter"

It comes after Jadon Sancho celebrated scoring for Borussia Dortmund at the weekend by revealing a "Justice for George Floyd" message on his shirt.

On Tuesday, FIFA asked competition organisers to apply 'common sense' in regard to players displaying messages like that of Sancho and Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, who kneeled after his goal at the weekend.

George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week, with huge protests breaking out across the United States as a result.

A number of sports stars, including Serena Williams, Lebron James and Michael Jordan have spoken on the issue since.

