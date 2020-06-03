With the Premier League set to return on June 17, we look at when Liverpool could be crowned champions and officially end their 30-year wait for the title.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of Manchester City when the Premier League was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was talk of the league being declared null and void, or potentially ending the season and naming Liverpool champions, but now it appears the campaign will be played out behind closed doors as long there is no second spike in coronavirus infections.

The Premier League confirmed matches will resume on June 17 with the schedule set to be announced on June 03, so when could the champions-elect become the official winners?

If Liverpool and City keep on winning

Second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand over Liverpool, and they are set to play that on June 17 when hosting Arsenal at the Etihad. This will reportedly take place at 20:00 and will be the second game back after Aston Villa's rescheduled match against Sheffield United takes place earlier in the day at 18:00.

Assuming City win, then that would leave them 22 points behind Liverpool with both sides having nine matches remaining.

Should both City and Liverpool continue to win, then the latter will be crowned once they are 22 points clear with seven matches to go.

For Liverpool, that could mean in Gameweek 31’s match at home to Crystal Palace, which will likely take place on the final weekend of June, or the first weekend of July.

But what if City lose to Arsenal?

This scenario would leave Liverpool 25 points clear with nine rounds of matches to go each, meaning the Reds would simply have to match City’s result on the first full weekend back to be crowned champions.

City are set to host Burnley on the weekend of June 20-22, with Liverpool scheduled to play Merseyside rivals Everton.

The original schedule saw City’s match against Burnley on the Saturday, and Everton vs Liverpool on the Monday.

If this is repeated, and should City lose to Arsenal, then Liverpool would need to match City’s result against Burnley when welcoming Everton to Anfield.

So, at the earliest, Liverpool are looking at a June 22 date – unless their match against Everton is moved forward from the Monday.

