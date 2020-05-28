Football
Premier League

The dates Liverpool could be crowned champions

Liverpool

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

With the Premier League set to return on June 17, we look at when Liverpool could be crowned champions and officially end their 30-year wait for the title.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of Manchester City when the Premier League was postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Man City v Arsenal to mark Premier League’s return on June 17 – report
  • What could the revised fixture list look like?
There was talk of the league being declared null and void, or potentially ending the season and naming Liverpool champions, but now it appears the campaign will be played out behind closed doors.

Liverpool fans at Anfield

Image credit: Getty Images

On Thursday it was reported the league would resume on June 17, so when could the champions-elect become the official winners?

If Liverpool and City keep on winning

Second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand over Liverpool, and they are set to play that on June 17 when hosting Arsenal at the Etihad.

Assuming City win, then that would leave them 22 points behind Liverpool with both sides having nine matches remaining.

Arsenal v Manchester City

Image credit: Futbol Akademi

Should both City and Liverpool continue to win, then the latter will be crowned once they are 22 points clear with seven matches to go.

For Liverpool, that could mean in Gameweek 31’s match at home to Crystal Palace, which will likely take place on the final weekend of June, or the first weekend of July.

But what if City lose to Arsenal?

This scenario would leave Liverpool 25 points clear with nine rounds of matches to go each, meaning the Reds would simply have to match City’s result on the first full weekend back to be crowned champions.

City are set to host Burnley on the weekend of June 20-22, with Liverpool scheduled to play Merseyside rivals Everton.

Trent and Richarlison, Liverpool FC and Everton

Image credit: Getty Images

The original schedule saw City’s match against Burnley on the Saturday, and Liverpool vs Everton on the Monday.

If this is repeated, and should City lose to Arsenal, then Liverpool would need to match City’s result against Burnley when welcoming Everton to Anfield.

So, at the earliest, Liverpool are looking at a June 22 date – unless their match against Everton is moved forward from the Monday.

Premier League Liverpool
What's On (2)

