COVID-19 has caused chaos across the sporting world with Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 all suspended amongst others whilst in America all five major sports leagues have been put on hold.

Up until late Thursday evening the Premier League has been the elephant in the room, the sole major sporting league yet to make a statement.

That statement came and the league insisted that all games will go ahead as planned in accordance with advice from the government although contingency plans are being put in place.

Less than an hour after the Premier League statement Arsenal released a statement of their own saying that their manager Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League then responded saying that an emergency meeting would take place.

It is widely expected then that a postponement will come.

PREMIER LEAGUE SECOND STATEMENT IN FULL

In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

PREMIER LEAGUE INITIAL STATEMENT IN FULL

Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.