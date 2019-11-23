Alexandre Lacazette scored a 96th minute equaliser, but it wasn’t enough to spare Arsenal’s blushes as they were booed off by their own fans following a dismal 2-2 home draw to Southampton.

Unai Emery and Ralph Hassenhuttl both came into this match under intense pressure in light of their respective teams’ recent poor form and the first half was a demonstration of why Arsenal and Southampton have struggled of late.

Arsenal looked defensively vulnerable from the start and conceded after just eight minutes when a quick freekick caught the home side sleeping, giving Danny Ings the chance to finish past Bernd Leno at the near post.

Alexandre Lacazette equalised just 10 minutes later, slamming home a strike from inside the penalty box after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s initial effort from a Kieran Tierney cross had been blocked.

The Gunners emerged for the second with renewed vigour, but found themselves behind when James Ward-Prowse scored the rebound from his own saved penalty. Southampton could, and should, have secured all three points, but spurned a number of golden opportunities late on.

Southampton celebrate James Ward-Prowse's winner against ArsenalReuters

They were made to pay when Lacazette grabbed a second late into stoppage time, stabbing home from a Gabriel Martinelli cross. Nonetheless, this was still a new nadir for Arsenal under Emery who will come under even more pressure after this.

TALKING POINT - Was this breaking point for Unai Emery at Arsenal?

Emery needed a big performance from his team to dispel the criticism Arsenal’s recent poor form has generated. Instead, he got a performance that epitomised everything that is wrong with his team. The Gunners looked vulnerable throughout. At no point of the match were they comfortable and in control. So will this mark the end for the Spaniard at the Emirates Stadium? The fans’ patience is wearing thin.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Lacazette and Tierney (before he conceded the penalty that led to Southampton’s second goal) were the standout performers for Arsenal, but that isn’t exactly saying much. The Frenchman scored both Arsenal goals and gave them a cutting edge in front of goal. The best you could say is that Lacazette made the most of the chances he was presented with, with Arsenal otherwise lacking in the final third.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal - Leno 6, Chambers 5, Luiz 4, Holding 5, Bellerin 5, Guendouzi 4, Torreira 5, Tierney 6, Ozil 5, Lacazette 8, Aubameyang 7. Subs - Pepe 6, Willock 6, Martinelli 6.

Southampton - McCarthy 7, Cedric 6, Bednarek 5, Stephens 6, Bertrand 5, Hojbjerg 7, Ward-Prowse 7, Armstrong 6, Obafemi 6, Redmond 6, Ings 8. Subs - Long 5, Boufal 7, Djenepo 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Southampton: Southampton have an early opener at the Emirates! It's Ings! The away side took a quick freekick and caught Arsenal completely cold at the back! Ings was released through and found the back of the net with a near post finish past Leno!

18’ GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Southampton: The Gunners are back on level terms! Tierney's delivery from the left wing gives Aubameyang the shooting opportunity, his effort is blocked, the ball falls at the feet of Lacazette and he fires into the back of the Southampton net!

53’ Great chance for Aubameyang! That should have been a second Arsenal goal. The ball broke fortuitously to Aubameyang, but McCarthy pulled off an excellent save to prevent him finding the back of the net.

59’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being a second goal for Arsenal! Tierney got down the left side, crossed into the middle, Pepe fired a volley down into the ground, but it bounces up on to the woodwork!

67’ What a chance! Southampton should have taken the lead again! Sokratis was caught in possession, the cross was played into the middle by Cedric, but Obafemi just couldn't make a connection six yards out.

70’ PENALTY KICK TO SOUTHAMPTON! Tierney fouls Ings inside the area and the Saints will have a chance to retake the lead from the spot!

71’ GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Southampton: Leno makes the save to deny Ward-Prowse from the spot, but the Southampton midfielder reacted quickly and put away the rebound! The South coast visitors have the lead at the Emirates with under 20 minutes left to play!

89’ Cleared off the line! That should have been a third Southampton goal! Djenepo was set up by Redmond, he beats Leno with his low shot, but Willock was back on the line to make the clearance! That could have been it!

90+5’ How haven't Southampton scored?! What a chance! That was a sitter! Boufal dribbled along the byline and cut it back for Djenepo, but he somehow managed to stick it wide of the near post!

90+6’ GOAL! Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: It's a late, late equaliser! It's Lacazette who has grabbed a second, but will that be enough to ease the pressure on Emery? Martinelli got down the left wing, crossed for Lacazette who controlled and then stabbed a finish into the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Twenty-four of Alexandre Lacazette’s 31 Premier League goals have been scored at the Emirates Stadium.

Danny Ings has scored six of Southampton's 13 Premier League goals this season (46%) - only Teemu Pukki (55%) has scored a higher share of his sides goals in 2019-20.

Arsenal are now without a win in their last six games (in all competitions).