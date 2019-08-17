Sadio Mane scored a spectacular goal as Liverpool survived a scare to beat Southampton 2-1 away in the Premier League.

Three days after their Turkish delight in winning the European Super Cup, the Reds were far from their best in the first half and were fortunate not to be behind.

New Saints signing Che Adams looked dangerous and missed a sitter as the hosts spurned some glorious opportunities.

Goalkeeper Adrian, who passed a fitness test after being slide tackled by a fan after the Super Cup win over Chelsea, made a stunning save to keep out Maya Yoshida’s header.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side made them pay in first half stoppage time through Mane’s sweet strike from just inside the box against his former club.

The Reds improved after the break with Saints looking flattened by conceding a goal in stoppage time.

Roberto Firmino hit the post from close range but redeemed himself soon after by getting on the scoresheet from Mane’s pass.

Some top saves by Angus Gunn kept the scoreline down and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side got back into the game when Adrian’s woeful clearance struck substitute Danny Ings and went in.

Former Reds striker Ings should have levelled a few minutes later from close range but the reigning European champions held on to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

TALKING POINT

Did Liverpool ride their luck?

Che Adams will be kicking himself at missing a header from close range while Yoshida was denied by a brilliant Adrian save. The Saints had more shots in the opening 45 minutes but the Reds slowly grew into the game and showed few signs of fatigue from the penalty shootout win in the Super Cup final. But the introduction of Ings nearly changed the game and he should have scored his second in the dying minutes.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sadio Mane (Liverpool): The forward has had a busy summer with the African Cup of Nations but is picking up where he left off last season. He scored a wonderful goal from distance and was the visitors’ catalyst up front, later setting up Firminho’s strike. He has now scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than any other player (15).

KEY MOMENTS:

37’ - BIG CHANCE! Romeu pings in a quick cross into the middle for Adams who is eight yards out but heads it well over the bar. What an opportunity!

45’+1 - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Stunning curling effort from Mane, who has been quiet up till now. He takes touch from Milner's throw-in before firing it into the net from inside the box.

55’ - AGONISINGLY CLOSE! From a corner, Salah's delivery is closed only to Milner whose low drives goes narrowly wide.

56’ - GOOD SAVE! Mane runs onto a ball over the top, waits for Gunn to come off his line but the keeper blocks his effort.

65’ - WHAT A CHANCE! Mane bursts towards goal, he finds an unmarked Firminho whose shot skims the far post from 10 yards.

71’ - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! From a poor Saints throw in, Mane nicks in and plays in Firminho who drills it into the corner after cutting inside.

83' - GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON! A clanger from Adrian hands Ings a goal against his former club after his clearance hits the striker and goes in.

86' - WHAT A MISS! Ings sidefoots his effort wide from inside the box from Valery's briliant cross with only the keeper to beat.

PLAYER RATINGS:

SOUTHAMPTON: Gunn 7, Valery 5, Vestergaard 6, Bednarek 4, Yoshida 7, Bertrand 5, Romeu 5, Ward-Prowse 7, Hojbjerg 5, Redmond 5, Adams 6. Subs: Ings 7, Djenepo n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Adrian 5, Alexander-Arnold 5, Matip 4, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 4, Wijnaldum 5, Milner 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Mane 8, Salah 6, Firmino 7. Subs: Fabinho n/a, Origi n/a, Henderson n/a.

KEY STATS

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 57 league games when scoring first.

The Reds have won their last five games against the Saints, scoring 13 times.