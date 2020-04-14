Pogba, speaking on the UTD Podcast, was asked about a series of stinging swipes aimed at him from the Liverpool great.

"I didn't even know who he was," said Pogba. "I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but [not] the name.

"Like I said I'm not someone that watches a lot of [analysis], I watch a lot of football but I don't stay after the game to listen to what they say about 'why they did this' or 'why they did that'. I like to focus on football."

Souness has used his Sky Sports punditry and Times column to repeatedly attack Pogba, labelling him “a bit of a YouTuber” and “an absolute doddle to play against”. He has also suggested Manchester United "had their trousers down paying £100m” for the Frenchman.

And he could not resist another dig when speaking on The Football Show, saying: "The oldest thing in football comes to mind. Put your medals on the table."

Souness won four league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool, while Pogba has clinched four Serie A titles with Juventus and the World Cup with France.

Pogba has made just seven league appearances this season after struggling with an ankle injury, while speculation persists linking him with a move to Real Madrid or return to Juve.

"Obviously what I hear when people are saying ‘Paul is doing this…Paul…Paul’ I don’t know. ‘One day maybe I will meet them [the critics] and ask them because I really want to know why," he said.

"I am doing my recovery, I can be somewhere else and I hear something but I’m just doing my recovery, you know?’ If they want to speak they are allowed to speak, it’s their job to speak.

"I am used to it now. I am really used to it, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good to hear good stuff instead of bad stuff but when you play football, you know yourself. It’s what your manager and team-mates want, the rest is just talk. It’s selling stuff I think."