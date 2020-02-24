Rudiger was involved in an incident in which Tottenham's Son Heung-Min was shown a red card and indicated shortly afterwards that he had been the victim of a monkey gesture from the home section of the crowd.

However, Spurs and the Metropolitan Police said they had found no evidence of racial abuse.

Rudiger was subjected to jeers from some Tottenham fans during their defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"It’s sad,” said the defender. "I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem.

"At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won.

"They never get punished and in the end, I'm the scapegoat. I won't give up, I'll never stop raising my voice. I'll always raise my voice, but in relation to this, I'm alone.

"It's a disaster. I became a father last Thursday and you start thinking society hasn't come far enough in fighting racism so my kids will probably suffer as well. If nothing changes, if kids don't get good education and parenting, we'll lose."

Rudiger also questioned how racism is being tackled by the authorities.

"Walking off the pitch doesn’t make sense if they still don’t get punished. Does it make sense to walk off the pitch? I don’t think so. The consequence may be I am again the booed man. What point is it no one gets punished? At the end, how people write stuff, I will be the bogeyman again. If there is no punishment for these people racism won."